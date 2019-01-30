Construction Site Thefts Reported In Winkler

Winkler Police are investigating multiple cases of stolen tools and equipment from businesses and construction sites.

On January 22, the owner of a business located on Monticello Way reported that an outbuilding on the property was broken into and several tools were stolen. The owner also advised police that over the past several weeks smaller items were noticed to have gone missing as well.

Later that week, on January 25 police received a report of a break and enter and theft to a construction site located on Roblin Boulevard East where a covered trailer and numerous tools were stolen from the site.

Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains these types of thefts can be difficult to prevent, but suggests residents mark their equipment and tools to potentially help trace the items back to their owner.

"With no markings that separate one tool from another it can be rather difficult to prove the items were stolen and therefore almost impossible to lay charges," Hunt says.

Both files remain under investigation.