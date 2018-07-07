Contest Winner Giving Winnings To Local Shelter

Morden resident Christine Bergman won $100 in the #beautifymorden photo contest.

The contest encouraged residents to send in pictures of them cleaning around the city, gardens, or landscaping projects.

Bergman had begun a project to revitalize her garden, working with her kids to bring it back to life.

The photo submitted by Christine Bergman

"We had a front garden that had some poor soil and nothing much was growing," says Bergman. "My son had the idea to build a fountain so he came home with some rocks from a job site and built a fountain. My daughter found out lilies grew well there so she planted lilies.

Bergman says it turned into a family project, creating a nice place to sit and relax on the porch, submitting a photo and ultimately winning the contest.

Having residents take pride in their homes and community is a beautiful thing says Bergman, noting that no matter what your home looks like now a little bit of time and creativity you can create a piece of art.

Bergman's family has had a number of rescue pets and wanted to give he winnings to the Pembina Valley Humane Society as she is passionate about giving animals the second chance at a home.

Shelter Manager Dave Bone says a donation of any size goes a long way and showcases support the community has for the shelter.

"Just another example of the community really helping us out, we wouldn't be able to do what we do without the support of the community. When someone is gifted something and re-gifts it to us, paying it forward like that, it really means a lot to us."

Bone notes that statistically, summer months tend to be a difficult time for shelters, having a slow June for adoptions.

With a full-house of dogs and cats, Bone says there are many great animals that are ready for a home.