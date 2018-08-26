Corn And Apple Mud Bog Keeps On Revving (VIDEO)

Morden Corn And Apple!

Even construction couldn't stop the roar of engines at the 15th annual MMRO Sanctioned Mud Bog.

Typically East of Huron Windows, the pipeline had rented the land the event takes place.

Without a location for the special Morden Corn and Apple event, organizer Vic Weins stepped in, donating his land for the Saturday event.

"We couldn't find any land close by that people were willing to donate, which is understandable. It will be a little tight at my place, but I have enough room."

With 400-600 spectators and 20-30 competitors from across the region, the event has quite a following.

Drivers compete in several vehicle classes, racing down a 200 ft mud track to achieve the best time.
It's akin to a muddy drag race says, Weins.

The event has an active community, the thrill of the sport has caused many to return annually.

Aaron Jones drives a 1980 F150 short box regular cab and has been racing for several years.

"[I] fell in love with the sports years ago," explains Jones. "I used to do it for fun down by the creeks."

Jones is passionate about mud bog, saying he never wants to give up the sport, enjoying the atmosphere and people who come to compete and cheer them on.

