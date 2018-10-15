Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats.

With only two of the eight incumbent, Jim Hunt felt it was an opportunity to put his name into the running.

Working for Morden's Credit Union in 1970 and then changing to the provincial government's municipal affairs assessment branch, Hunt says the skills he's developed over his life could help Morden and region become a better place.

To help the community continue moving forward, Hunt says the wastewater treatment plant needs continued work. "The water in town needs to be dealt with."

Other items that need continued support are the regional hospital, Agassiz Medical Centre, says Hunt.

"We all have our wants and wishes that we feel would better the city and our citizens, but we also have to realize those cost money," he says. "We know that the city has operating expenses that are imperative in keeping the city running smoothly, the challenge then is to prioritize our necessities with our wants to improve the city for our citizens, business, and our visitors."

Listening is an essential skill for a council member, Hunt adds, noting it's one he's developed over his many years of work experience.

"I think experience is huge," he says.

Candidates for council in this year's election also include incumbents Doug Frost, and Hank Hildebrand, with newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Gordon Maddock, Nancy Penner, and Ray Reidle.

Election day is October 24.