Council Candidate Champion Of Medical Clinic "Envy Of Most Manitoba Communities"

Winkler City Council incumbent Marvin Plett says it's been an honour serving the community and hopes to secure a second term in office.

"I'm proud of our record of accountability, I think it's very important we live within our means," he says. "It's important as a homeowner and it's important as a council leading the community."

He notes another highlight is council's effort to create a vibrant downtown "rather than wait for it to deteriorate and then try and revitalize it later," from the state-of-the-art library, inviting business fronts, and the popular Bethel Heritage Park.

"It's a place people like to spend time in."

Adding business incentives to encourage industry is also key, Plett explains. "That's important because people need meaningful, sustainable jobs... we have to create an environment for the future that encourages business and housing for others."

Plett also advocates for the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre as the chair of the Winkler and District Healthcare Board.

"Our clinic is the envy of most Manitoba communities because we're constantly looking at ways to improve and meet the needs."

To remain the leader in healthcare and business, Plett says it means planning ahead, "so our citizens can live a safe, secure and meaningful life."

"Our challenge is striking the best balance between maintaining what we have and developing other areas," Plett explains. "It's council job to anticipate... and be ahead of the curve."

Plett joins eight others running for six council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Henry Siemens and Don Fehr. The challengers are Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank, Jerry Friesen and Zahid Zehri. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.

