Council Candidate Questions Feasibility Of Morden Roundabout Project

Morden offers numerous recreational and tourism opportunities, along with dedicated fire and police services that go above and beyond the call of duty, says Morden council candidate Garry Hiebert.

However, one of the ways of maintaining and expanding these services without a dramatic increase in taxes is by increasing the industrial and commercial assessment base, Hiebert says.

"Being in the municipal field, I know that bigger assessments from commercial and industrial eases the burden on residences."

If elected, Hiebert would also like to look at more traffic solutions in and around Morden. With the level of traffic along Thornhill, Hiebert says he would like to see the installation of turning lights, turning lanes, reduced speed limits, and traffic lights. "I believe those measures would be less costly to taxpayers in comparison to the proposed roundabout."

Hiebert brings 25 years of experience working for the city of Morden, 18 of those years he was involved in council and committee meetings. Hiebert notes he's familiar with the approach councils have to take in making decisions for the city. He adds it would be a great privilege to serve the community, and if elected he will show integrity, fiscal responsibility, and treat all who he encounters with respect.

"What I would bring, and what is important in all of council is accountability and transparency. We're using taxpayers money and we should use it as our own. I think accountability is of utmost importance and that's something I would ensure all incoming council would perform their duties in a similar manner."

Eight people are running for the six council seats on October 24; incumbents Doug Frost and Hank Hildebrand, and newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Jim Hunt, Gord Maddock, Nancy Penner and Ray Reidle.