Council Candidates Highlight Priorities For Carman

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Candidates running for council in the Town of Carman outlined their visions for the community, and what their priorities would be if elected, during a forum Tuesday. There are 8 people running for 6 available seats around the table. 

richard dyck forum Incumbent Richard Dyck said he would introduce a long-term plan for the community with a view to create a framework for sustained growth and success. 

 "There should be goals that include managing our assets, development planning, streets, recreation, partnerships, retaining and attracting persons to live in Carman."

 His second priority would be to create economic growth. Dyck currently serves on the Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Committee.

 "We're in the midst of working on a plan...that would foster more small business start-ups, continue to develop our industrial parks, support or existing businesses, keep or bring back our children to bring a stronger community, and we also need to find places for them to live as we grow."

 

 

 

matt gray forum Matt Gray is also seeking another term on council. 

 First and foremost on his list of infrastructure improvements now that Highway 13 through town has been reconstructed, is to refurbish 1st Street. 

 Second, he pledged to help bring faster Internet service to Carman.

 "It'll not only help the existing businesses, but help to bring new business into the community which also brings tax dollars, so those are a must," he said. 

 

 

 

 

chris hasell forum Chris Hasell believes retaining young people will help sustain the community into the future.If elected, he commits to research the possibility of establishing a trades school in Carman.

 "Something to teach kids (to work) with their hands, give them choices and learn a skill in the process."

 Hasell's second priority involves the re-beautification of the community. The list includes the skate park and bike track to help kids get outside and play. He'd also like to see greenspaces developed   along the river trail where people can have picnics or throw around the football. Hasell would also like to see the greenery brought back to the downtown. 

 

 

 

 

brad johnston forum Incumbent Brand Johnston pointed to two ongoing projects that are in the works to ensure Carman's long-term success.First is the personal care home. 

 "As the number of beds goes down...then there will be closures, and if we don't have a first-rate facility it's going to close. Then we have a whole bunch of people that make a lot of money that aren't   going to be working here, and it will really be detrimental to us. I think it is paramount to make sure that does happen."

 The second project is building a reservoir that would hook Carman up to the Pembina Valley Water Co-op and the water supply at Stephenfield Lake in order to have enough supply to support future   growth.

 

 

 

 

william morgan forum William Morgan would like to explore lower property taxes for homeowners, and increase the local attractions in Carman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jane swanton forum Incumbent Jane Swanton also highlighted the reservoir project as a priority. 

 "The instability of a water source could be detrimental to everything, both population and economic develop growth," she said. "From there we need to look even further into the future and what next   after Stephenfield. There will be more and more people using that water in the Pembina Valley."

 Swanton also pledged to continue upgrading streets and sidewalks to ensure accessibility for all if re-elected. 

 

 

bernie townsend forum If elected, Bernie Townsend pledges to be fully cognisant of the needs of Carman, and to develop working relationships with the mayor and fellow councillors. 

 "I want to be able to assess for strengths and opportunities of the Town of Carman, as well as analyze the weaknesses which may negatively affect the town."

 Townsend's second priority is to establish a community team of advisors to assist in building a plan to grow Carman for marketing, and representation to business, government and academic   institutions. 

 

Rod Penner was absent from Tuesday night's forum. 

More Local News

Council Candidates Highlight Priorities For Carman

Candidates running for council in the Town of Carman outlined their visions for the community, and what their priorities would be if elected, during a forum Tuesday. There are 8 people running for 6…

Altona And Area Business Leaders Highlight Local Election Considerations

The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on the election as we head closer to the municipal vote on October 24. The local organization represents business owners within the Town of…

Altona Police Crack Down On Road Safety In Back-To-School Campaign

Altona police officers issued 23 tickets in September as part of a road safety program in conjunction with Manitoba Public Insurance. The Crown corporation continues to pay for an off-duty officer to…

Mysterious Package Left On Doorstop Leads To Police Investigation

Morden Police are seeking the public's assistance in an investigation into a mysterious package. A local resident arrived home September 27 to find a package inside her front door. While the package…

Three-Vehicle Accident On PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

An accident involving three vehicles slowed traffic to a crawl on PTH 32 in Winkler Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews including Winkler Fire Department, paramedics, and Winkler Police Service…

Flu-Related Hospital Visits Rising In Manitoba

Flu hospitalizations spiked in Manitoba last year to 505 making it the worst flu season since 2009-10. Forty-six people with lab-confirmed cases of the flu died in Manitoba last winter, the highest…

Winkler Council Incumbent Says Promoting Business Key To Growth

Council incumbent Henry Siemens is excited for the Winkler of tomorrow. With major investments in recreation and wastewater services the future looks bright, Siemens says, and one that he hopes to be…

Railway Switch To Be Removed In Winkler

The railway lines through Winkler are changing. To accommodate the future four-laning of PTH 32 the railroad switch west of the highway is being removed. Ahead of the change, Boundary Trail Railway…

Significant Enrolment Jump For Western

A division already bursting at the seams, Western School Division continues to grow at a fast pace. Enrolment for the 2018-19 school year has increased significantly, up 4% from last school year.…

Morris Inks High Speed Internet Deal

Morris Town Council has voted to make a deal to bring improved high speed Internet to the community. "We've been looking at a true high speed Internet solution for a while," explained Mayor Gavin van…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login