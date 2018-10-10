Council Candidates Highlight Priorities For Carman

Candidates running for council in the Town of Carman outlined their visions for the community, and what their priorities would be if elected, during a forum Tuesday. There are 8 people running for 6 available seats around the table.

Incumbent Richard Dyck said he would introduce a long-term plan for the community with a view to create a framework for sustained growth and success.

"There should be goals that include managing our assets, development planning, streets, recreation, partnerships, retaining and attracting persons to live in Carman."

His second priority would be to create economic growth. Dyck currently serves on the Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Committee.

"We're in the midst of working on a plan...that would foster more small business start-ups, continue to develop our industrial parks, support or existing businesses, keep or bring back our children to bring a stronger community, and we also need to find places for them to live as we grow."

Matt Gray is also seeking another term on council.

First and foremost on his list of infrastructure improvements now that Highway 13 through town has been reconstructed, is to refurbish 1st Street.

Second, he pledged to help bring faster Internet service to Carman.

"It'll not only help the existing businesses, but help to bring new business into the community which also brings tax dollars, so those are a must," he said.

Chris Hasell believes retaining young people will help sustain the community into the future.If elected, he commits to research the possibility of establishing a trades school in Carman.

"Something to teach kids (to work) with their hands, give them choices and learn a skill in the process."

Hasell's second priority involves the re-beautification of the community. The list includes the skate park and bike track to help kids get outside and play. He'd also like to see greenspaces developed along the river trail where people can have picnics or throw around the football. Hasell would also like to see the greenery brought back to the downtown.

Incumbent Brand Johnston pointed to two ongoing projects that are in the works to ensure Carman's long-term success.First is the personal care home.

"As the number of beds goes down...then there will be closures, and if we don't have a first-rate facility it's going to close. Then we have a whole bunch of people that make a lot of money that aren't going to be working here, and it will really be detrimental to us. I think it is paramount to make sure that does happen."

The second project is building a reservoir that would hook Carman up to the Pembina Valley Water Co-op and the water supply at Stephenfield Lake in order to have enough supply to support future growth.

William Morgan would like to explore lower property taxes for homeowners, and increase the local attractions in Carman.

Incumbent Jane Swanton also highlighted the reservoir project as a priority.

"The instability of a water source could be detrimental to everything, both population and economic develop growth," she said. "From there we need to look even further into the future and what next after Stephenfield. There will be more and more people using that water in the Pembina Valley."

Swanton also pledged to continue upgrading streets and sidewalks to ensure accessibility for all if re-elected.

If elected, Bernie Townsend pledges to be fully cognisant of the needs of Carman, and to develop working relationships with the mayor and fellow councillors.

"I want to be able to assess for strengths and opportunities of the Town of Carman, as well as analyze the weaknesses which may negatively affect the town."

Townsend's second priority is to establish a community team of advisors to assist in building a plan to grow Carman for marketing, and representation to business, government and academic institutions.

Rod Penner was absent from Tuesday night's forum.