Council of the Federation Talks Include Carbon Tax, Trade

Details
The Council of the Federation meeting is underway in Saint Andrews, N.B. this week.

The major topics being discussed are both internal and international trade, carbon tax, Greyhound bus services, and pharmacare, said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister in a conference call on Thursday.

"Just to say the topics generally that we've been discussing are really important to the country as a whole, but of course specifically very important to Manitoba," he said. "We have also had some good preliminary discussion on a number of other issues. We'll be concluding these discussions tomorrow."

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined Saskatchewan on Thursday in opposing the federal carbon tax plan, Pallister says the Manitoba government will continue to support its Made in Manitoba plan to avoid falling under the federal initiative.

"I simply know that our plan will work better for our econonmy and environment, and I know that we are committed to making sure that every dollar plus that's raised from that levy stays in Manitoba and goes back right to Manitobans," Pallister said. "I am not prepared to send a billion dollars of Manitoba's money to Ottawa, because that's what the prime minister of Canada has said he will do; he has said he will impose his plan on us."

The idea of a national pharmacare program will be discussed Friday and is something the province is interested in, Pallister said.

"We'll have to see how much it's going to cost and we'll have to be sure that the federal government's ready to be a genuine partner for the long-term," he said.

The three-day conference will come to a close tomorrow.

