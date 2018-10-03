Councillor Running For Reeve In Emerson-Franklin Shares Her Vision

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Voters in Emerson-Franklin will decide later this month who will lead their municipality into the future.

There are three candidates campaigning for the position of reeve; they include Ron Mihaychuck, David Carlson and Elaine Holodryga.

Holodryga is a farmer and former municipal councillor who served from 2006 to 2014.

Holodryga says she wants to help Emerson-Franklin to continue moving forward.

"I really feel at this time in my life I have the time and I have a lot of interest in seeing our municipality improve. We need better cell phone service out here, we need to encourage more economic growth and I feel I'm up for the challenge to make sure that does happen."

Councillor Ron Mihaychuk and newcomer David Carlson are the other two candidates running for Emerson-Franklin's top job.

Holodryga's experience on council gives her some insight on how to work as a team to get things done and she's proud of some of the things they were able to do for the municipality during her two terms.

"I was on the handy-van board that was brought into existence when we made that purchase. It was our very first handy-van and I was very proud of that accomplishment. Also, while I was on council we were able to get the whole process started on establishing the very first Abbeyfield House in Manitoba. It's a beautiful assisted living facility ... where our seniors can age in place."

Holodryga says she didn't wake up one day and discover she wanted to be reeve, but was approached by others to let her name stand.

"I firmly believe that you cannot complain about a certain situation unless you are prepared to step up and do something about it."

In addition to the race for reeve, Emerson-Franklin has elections for councillor in five wards.

Florence Beaudry, Todd Nichols, Dennis Rodewald are vying for a seat in ward 1.

Running for the seat in Ward 2 are Nathan Penner, J.P. Peeters, and Brian Grier.

Kirke Calderwood is up against Orest Kuryk in ward 3.

In Ward 4, Tony Dujlovic is taking on incumbent councillor Archie Hunter

And incumbents Brenda Lange and Doug Johnston and challenger Larry Propp are vying for two seats in Ward 6.

Dennis Weiss was elected by acclamation in ward 5.

Voters will make their choice on October 24.

