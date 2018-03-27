Counselling Centre Doubling In Size, Adding Staff

Pembina Counselling Centre is growing into a larger location.

The non-profit provides counselling on a sliding fee scale. If payment poses a hardship the organization "makes it work" for clients.

Mark Sawatzky, Business Development Officer has joined PCC with a desire to grow the organization. He says the work ahead is reducing stigmas surrounding counselling.



He compares counselling to high-performance athletes working with a mental coach, "it is really that for people in their general life, to help them win at life."

Last year, 2,800 people received counselling support from PCC.

Executive Director Paul Penner says the continued growth has prompted an expansion.

"We didn't have any more room to schedule appointments," he says with offices in Winkler, Morden, and Altona.

Currently, PCC has new offices under construction at Boundary Trails Place, formerly the local hospital's delivery room.

The symbolism is not lost on staff, Penner says.

"It's a place that used to bring life into this world... we want to be seen that way, a place where life happens."

The project will expand their space from 800 sq. ft. to over 1,400 sq. ft. allowing them to add another counsellor.

Looking ahead, 2018 marks a quarter century since PCC began.

To celebrate, the organization is holding a fundraiser April 12, at the Winkler Mennonite Church, featuring a story of a local resident and their story of healing and forgiveness.