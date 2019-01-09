2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler Police are reminding residents to keep their licence plates clear this winter.

Vehicle licence plates must be unobstructed by law, either by snow or mud that prevents the information from being identified by an image capturing enforcement system. The offence also comes with a $203 fine.

A plate is also considered obscured if it's worn or damaged, covered by hitches, plug covers, and license plate covers. Police Chief Ryan Hunt says rather than risk it drivers are encouraged to clear their plates when cleaning snow off windshields and lights.

More Local News

Covered Licence Plate Comes With $200 Fine

Graydon Disagrees With Constituency Name Change

The new name for Emerson constituency isn't sitting well with the area's MLA. As part of its final report on boundary re-alignment, the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission has also…

Altona Looking At Options For Industrial Park Expansion

The Town of Altona continues to look at all the options on expanding its industrial park. There are only six empty lots remaining in the town's manufacturing quarter, but at this point, there is no…

Police Chase Ends With Spike Strip, Charges

Winkler Police Service pursued a suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop last week resulting in a driver facing multiple charges including meth trafficking. On January 2, an off-duty…

Routledge Says Peak Flu Season Now Behind Us

It appears the worst of this year's flu season is now behind us. Dr. Michael Routledge is Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health. He says the influenza season typically runs in six to…

Morden Council Working Towards 2019

Morden's immediate priorities are finishing it's 2017 audit, and once that is completed working on the 2019 budget. When the budget has been finalized that's when some exciting new projects can take…

Tips To Stay Safe During Winter Storm Power Outages

Blizzards and winter storms remain the most common emergency situations facing residents in Southern Manitoba, though a few simple steps can ensure your family is prepared for the worst. Southern…

Pushing Excess Snow Onto Roads Is 'Not A Good Idea'

Since the end of December, frequent snowfall events have created steady work for grader and plow operators throughout the region. With that in mind, homeowners in the Municipality of Rhineland are…

Police Searching For Man Who Threatened Employee With A Knife

Morden Police are searching for a man that threatened an employee with a knife at a local business last weekend. On Saturday, January 5, police were dispatched to a business at 10:20 p.m. after a…

Emerson-Franklin Moving Ahead With Internet Improvement Initiative

Emerson-Franklin is moving forward on a plan to improve Internet service in the municipality. Council has given Winkler based Valley Fiber the green light to proceed on building an Ethernet network…

