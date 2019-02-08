Creating Social Connections Can Help Combat Cold Weather Blues

Community connections could be the cure to the isolation some may be experiencing during this elongated cold snap.

Sean Miller is the Executive Director at the Canadian Mental Health Association Central. He insists we are social beings that need connections. He outlines studies have proven social isolation impedes executive functions including decision making, communication, and problem-solving.

To combat the cabin fever that comes with long periods of cold weather, Miller suggests creating a goal of social connection. Though it may be hard to shift your attitude toward cold weather, Miller insists, if you can, the benefits can be astonishing. He suggests seeing what's going on in the community, joining in, to ensure a social connection is taking place

"People that have gone through surgery or recovery from a mental health condition have said that volunteerism is very therapeutic and beneficial," says Miller. "It solidifies the experience of well being, to help another person."

Miller expresses it's not only important to stay active mentally, but physically too.

"It's important to get the lymphatic system activated, moving, functioning," says Miller. "So we can experience optimal physical health, and in turn, mental health."