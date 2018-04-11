Credit Union Covers Eden Foundation Fundraising Costs

Eden Foundation received a $10,000 boost from Access Credit Union this week, funds that will multiply themselves in the coming weeks and months.

The donation is part of a long-standing partnership with the mental health service to cover overhead costs for fundraisers, such as the Head for the Hills bike race, Tractor Trek and Ironman Golf tournament.

"When we consider organizations to give to, there are few as impactful on our community and members as Eden Health Care Service," ACU's Rob Unruh says.

One in five people suffer with mental health, often under the radar, "but all of us know someone impacted by mental health," Unruh says. "Eden does the selfless work of helping people through it."

However, ACU understands the costs associated with Eden's work, foundation Director of Development Earl Reimer says.

By covering their fundraising event costs, money donated by the community can directly supports the mental health services.

Eden's next fundraiser, the IronMan Golf tournament takes place June 18. Learn more here: http://edenhealthcare.ca/events/upcoming-events/ironman-golf-2018/