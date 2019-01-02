Crews Dig Out City Streets After Holiday Snow Dump

Winkler city crews scrambled to clear streets over the holidays in what Peter Froese calls a deceptively larger clean-up project.

"It was more than it actually seemed like, the snow ridges were more than most people thought... we cleaned up a fair bit," head of public works Peter Froese says, adding they always hire contractors to round out their fleet of graders.

He notes the city boasts 50 cul-de-sacs, making a blizzard a daunting task.

Complicating the snow clearing was the holidays, but Froese says crews were mostly able to enjoy Christmas day with their families.

Over the following days crews will continue to haul snow to a dump site East of the city. Looking ahead Froese says they hope the warmer weather will melt snow and ice to reveal the asphalt again.