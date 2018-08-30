Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Crocus Village residents have voiced flooding concerns regarding their underground parkade in events of heavy rain.

The main issue stems from the water drain on the North side of South Railway across from 6th Street can't handle heavy rain in short periods of time.

Abe Penner, the Chairman of the Board for Crocus, explained in a letter to Winkler City Council, "Every time we get a 0.75 to 1 inch of rain in a short period of time, the water backs up from South Railway along 6th street until it flows east along Mountain Avenue."

Penner notes the grid for the parkade has already been raised by three inches, "which is as high as [it] can go," and there is still a concern of flooding.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says they've already tasked Scott Toews, the City Planner and Engineer, to help solve the issue.

"It has been an issue forever," says Harder. "It's probably about six, seven years ago when we created that additional drain with the bars in front when Co-op At Home built their facility there to try and improve it."

Despite the improvement with the drain, it can't handle three inches of rain, and still gets plugged up by debris during heavy rain. Harder mentions other locations in the area have also expressed some concerns about the issues, and the City will continue to investigate fixing the issue.

More Local News

Crocus Village Residents In Winkler Share Flooding Concerns

Crocus Village residents have voiced flooding concerns regarding their underground parkade in events of heavy rain. The main issue stems from the water drain on the North side of South Railway across…

West Nile Mosquitoes Still An Issue In Southern Health Region

One case of the West Nile Virus has been reported in Southern Health-Santé Sud region so far this summer, and recently, six more cases have been reported in the province. Doctor Richard Rusk,…

Mystery Tractor Fire Stumps Local Farmer

A local farmer is trying to figure out how one of his tractors caught fire earlier this week. Tim Stoesz of Stoesz Farms Ltd. explained he was out of town when his nephew called to say that, unknown…

New Winkler School Construction On Schedule For 2019

Construction of Winkler's new school, Pine Ridge Elementary, is on schedule. "At this point there's no reason to believe we won't be able to get into that building... by middle of August 2019,"…

RM OF Stanley Gets On Board Tourism Brand

For the next three years, the RM of Stanley will be investing $5,000 each year into tourism. Morden and Winkler have already invested in this brand. According to James Friesen, a member of the…

Fire Ban Lifted For RM of Dufferin

The RM of Dufferin has cancelled its burning ban, effective immediately. The ban was lifted early Wednesday afternoon, and will remain in effect until further notice. As of Tuesday, fire bans in the…

City Of Winkler Cancels Dog Swim

Concerns over a controversial dog swim were not the cause for the event's cancellation but uncertainty from city officials. Aquatic Centre staff had brought the idea forward to the city. The event…

Harvest Is Moving Quickly For Blumengart Colony

Rain in our region earlier this week may have put the brakes on harvest activity, but the moisture was still a welcome sight. About an inch or more fell over two days in a very parched Pembina…

Western SD Still Waiting For Portables To Arrive

Just days ahead of the new school year, Western School Division (WSD) is still waiting for two, new portables to be moved to École Morden Middle School (ÉMMS). The Division was approved for two…

Carman RCMP Focused On Traffic After Deadly Accidents

Due to a number of deadly accidents this spring, the Carman RCMP focused traffic efforts on impaired driving and unlicensed drivers. "We had a number of bad accidents during the month of May, so we…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login