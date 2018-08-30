Crocus Village Residents In Winkler Share Flooding Concerns

Crocus Village residents have voiced flooding concerns regarding their underground parkade in events of heavy rain.

The main issue stems from the water drain on the North side of South Railway across from 6th Street can't handle heavy rain in short periods of time.

Abe Penner, the Chairman of the Board for Crocus, explained in a letter to Winkler City Council, "Every time we get a 0.75 to 1 inch of rain in a short period of time, the water backs up from South Railway along 6th street until it flows east along Mountain Avenue."

Penner notes the grid for the parkade has already been raised by three inches, "which is as high as [it] can go," and there is still a concern of flooding.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says they've already tasked Scott Toews, the City Planner and Engineer, to help solve the issue.

"It has been an issue forever," says Harder. "It's probably about six, seven years ago when we created that additional drain with the bars in front when Co-op At Home built their facility there to try and improve it."

Despite the improvement with the drain, it can't handle three inches of rain, and still gets plugged up by debris during heavy rain. Harder mentions other locations in the area have also expressed some concerns about the issues, and the City will continue to investigate fixing the issue.