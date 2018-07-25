Crowds Fill CFDC To See New Mosasaur Exhibit

Playing with the idea of an "adoption" notice for the mosasaurs Bruce and Suzy, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre has gained tremendous attention for their latest mosasaur addition.

This is a 'big deal' for the CFDC, ushering in a next stage for the museum, says Executive Director Peter Cantelon.

During Bruce and Suzy's "adoption" a lot of excitement was generated, with people asking for information on this new addition to the CFDC family.

The unveiling of the kourisodon puntledgensis, razor-toothed mosasaur of the Puntledge River, filled the halls of the CFDC attracting many young fossil lovers.

Emma was excited to see the new mosasaur, shocked at how small it was compared to the other two mosasaurs on display.

Ayden is another young fossil enthusiast, he says the new "baby" mosasaur was very interesting as it is a new fossil for the CFDC.

Both kids say they were very intrigued with how different these fossils looked from each other.

Reaching a length of 3.6 metres, kourisodon is a fraction of the size of its tylosaurus pembinensis counterparts, however, this was no child says Cantelon but a specialized predator.

The "black bear" to tylosaurus pembinensis' "polar bear", kourisodon would have stalked the North American shores searching for its next meal.

Kourisodon sports a toothy-maw with laterally compressed teeth, these narrow razor-edged teeth implies the creature may have preyed upon leathery-skinned creatures such as cephalopods or jellyfish.

Cantelon states the sheer differences between the two mosasaurs shows the diversity of these animals when they swam the Cretaceous seas millions of years ago.

"Mosasaurs, I think it's easy to argue that they're the most successful or were the most successful apex predators that have ever existed. You find mosasaur fossils anywhere there was a seaway or ocean and in that sense, there was no other predator or species that can claim similar success."

The fossil replica for the kourisodon was created by Morden resident Adolfo Cuetara.

This new rare species has only been found in Canada and Japan, with this particular specimen found along the Puntledge River on Vancouver Island in the late 1990's.

Whenever a fossil is uncovered, a paleontologist who specializes in that kind of fossil identifies them.

This particular kourisodon was described by Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Nicholls.

"This is one of the connections, one of the wonderful connections that this specimen to the CFDC," says Cantelon. Betsy Nicholls did her Ph.d. on our collection and vaulted our collection into scientific legitimacy."

Having a fossil which was researched on and described as a new species by Dr. Nicholls is absolutely exciting, says Cantelon.

Though the kourisodon is the highlight of this year's new additions at the CFDC has a number of plans moving ahead.

In May a new exhibit was unveiled showcasing significant stages In Manitoba's history, and Canteolon says they are excited for a new fossil unearthed in the area from the Devonian period.

Known as the "age of the fish", the CFDC has no fish fossils from this area and will hopefully be displayed this coming fall.