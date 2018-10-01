Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Canadians across the country celebrated the arts in all its forms for Culture Days this weekend, including Morden.

Several organizations took part in the event, showcasing unique artwork and activities ranging from a poetry slam at the Pembina Hills Arts Council, Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre tours in six languages, a mosaic workshop, and many more.

Morden's Recreation Programmer Stephanie Dueck says celebrating the arts is beneficial to a community. "It's something that can inspire us; it invokes creativity and expression that reflects Canada. We're a mosaic of people of different talents and arts."

Culture Days is also a time to appreciate the many diverse cultures in Morden, "there's culture such as art, and there's culture such as people from other places," says Dueck, adding the arts unite us and transcends boundaries.

She notes Culture Days is just another one of the many times the region showcases talent with the Pembina Valley Studio Tour taking place a few weeks ago.

culture3A poetry slam at the Pembina Hills Arts Council. Submitted photo

More Local News

Altona/Rhineland Fire Fighters Put Out Two Weekend Fires

Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services responded to a pair of calls this past weekend. The first call came shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday of a large bonfire in the Rosenfeld area. Turns…

Culture Days Celebrated In Morden

Canadians across the country celebrated the arts in all its forms for Culture Days this weekend, including Morden. Several organizations took part in the event, showcasing unique artwork and…

Work Continues To Prepare For Twinning PTH 32 Through Winkler

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project. Manitoba Infrastructure has an…

Discovery Nature Sanctuary A Tool For Education

Since its grand opening early in the summer, the Discovery Nature Sanctuary (DNS) has received quite a bit of interest. The area has been a success in allowing people to learn more about the ecology…

Carman's Mayor-elect Sets Focus For the Coming Term

Infrastructure is a top priority for Carman's mayor-elect. Brent Owen. Submitted photo. Brent Owen said infrastructure remains an important of running the town, and pointed to areas like water, sewer…

Winkler Council Hopeful Calls For Second Splash Park

Jerry Friesen believes everyone is called to serve in different capacities. It's the reason he's running for Winkler City Council this fall. "This is going to be outside my comfort zone," he says,…

Manitoba's Minimum Wage Goes Up

Manitobans earning minimum wage will get a raise today. The minimum wage is going up twenty cents today to $11.35 per hour. The adjustment is based on Manitoba's 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent…

7th Annual Katie Cares Fashion Show Largest Yet (GALLERY)

In total, 513 tickets were sold within 12 hours for the 7th annual Katie Cares Fashion Show. This was the largest show yet, and Ruth Reimer says, adding although they over-planned, that wasn't a bad…

Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon…

New Providence Building Postponed

One year after a devastating fire at Bergen Hall, Providence University College expected to have a ground-breaking for a new building in its place. The ceremony, scheduled for September 18, never…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login