Culture Days Celebrated In Morden

Canadians across the country celebrated the arts in all its forms for Culture Days this weekend, including Morden.

Several organizations took part in the event, showcasing unique artwork and activities ranging from a poetry slam at the Pembina Hills Arts Council, Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre tours in six languages, a mosaic workshop, and many more.

Morden's Recreation Programmer Stephanie Dueck says celebrating the arts is beneficial to a community. "It's something that can inspire us; it invokes creativity and expression that reflects Canada. We're a mosaic of people of different talents and arts."

Culture Days is also a time to appreciate the many diverse cultures in Morden, "there's culture such as art, and there's culture such as people from other places," says Dueck, adding the arts unite us and transcends boundaries.

She notes Culture Days is just another one of the many times the region showcases talent with the Pembina Valley Studio Tour taking place a few weeks ago.