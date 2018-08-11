Culture Fest Bringing Communities Together

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler's Harvest Festival has become more cultured this year with Culture Fest joining the weekend festivities.

It's an exciting time for Regional Connections and Local Immigration Partnership. LIP Coordinator Elain Burton explains joining the Harvest Festival has allowed Culture Fest to grow.

Burton explains when Culture Fest first began it was a chance to showcase how Winkler's diversity has expanded over the years.

With Culture Fest at the Harvest Festival's Culture tent, Burton says a greater audience has the chance to experience the unique cultures from the area.

It was a year of good fortune for Culture Fest, with the new venue and a grant Burton says they have been able to expand on the entertainment.

"We were able to receive a funding grant through Canadian Heritage, which has offered us the opportunity to bring high-quality entertainment who are from the Folklorama line-up."

During the day Ballet Folkorico from Mexico, Compania Sol Sureno from Argentina, Marco Castillo and Brazilian Beats, Borsch Ukrainian Culture Club, and Island Breeze will be performing.

Burton explains there will be booths set up around the Culture Tent, with hosts who will give a glimpse into their culture through ethnic clothing, music, food, or stories.

Around 30 cultures are represented this year, either through demonstrations, entertainment or the various booths around the tent.

For newcomers, to the community, Burton says Culture Fest allows them the chance to give to their new home.

"So many somewhat feel that they don't know how to contribute back to the community, they're not quite sure where they fit in as they're settling. In this way, it's a great expression for them to show how much they appreciate what they had gained moving into this area."

According to Burton one of the most frequent comments they receive from the community is the amazement of the number of unique cultures in the area.

Culture Fest creates moments, where people can learn more about the individuals that make up that community, explains Burton. She says that is what Culture Fest is about, connecting cultures and communities.

More Local News

Altona Athletes Bring Home Medals

Two Altona athletes recently competed in Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, which ran July 31 to August 4. Taylor Friesen snagged bronze in a competitive 100m…

Hundreds Of Acres Being Harvested Locally To Combat World Hunger

Some crops ripening on fields the Pembina Valley will be instrumental in the fight against hunger. A number of local farmers have responded to world hunger by offering up their fields, time and…

Culture Fest Bringing Communities Together

Winkler's Harvest Festival has become more cultured this year with Culture Fest joining the weekend festivities. It's an exciting time for Regional Connections and Local Immigration Partnership. LIP…

Smoke Affecting Forecast Daytime High Temperatures

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the smoke in the air is having an effect on the expected temperatures outside. With highs potentially reaching 38 degrees over the weekend, a heat warning…

Construction Kicks-Off On New Beach Volleyball Courts

The future of the Winkler Beach Volleyball League (WBVL) looks bright as work begins on four new permanent courts. Beach volleyball courts are the latest sports facilities to join the growing…

Empty Building At Altona Entrance An 'Eyesore'

A vacant property in the Town of Altona is known as a bit of an 'eyesore'. Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was asked about the old McDonald's building, which hasn't been in operation for 3 years now. "It…

Children's Hospital Foundation Aided With Ice cream

Blizzard Ice cream treats were in high demand during Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen's across the nation. In Winkler DQ Owner Ben Rempel says people come in support of the cause. "The cause actually…

Harvest Festival Focusing On Entertainment

After many hours of planning, this year's Winkler Harvest Festival begins its festivities today. One of the big drivers for the festival planning was the entertainment, explains Winkler Director of…

Harvest For Kids Attracts 14,000 Spectators, Donations Still Being Tallied

More than 14,000 people were involved in the world record-breaking harvest south of Winkler last weekend. Harvest For Kids Director Dave Thiessen explains it was a surreal moment to see thousands of…

Decor Classic Hits Million Dollar Milestone with Annual Tournament

Over 15 years, Decor Cabinets has raised over $1 million for local organizations at their charity golf tournament. On Thursday alone the Decor Charity Classic will donate approximately $72,000 to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login