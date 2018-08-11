Culture Fest Bringing Communities Together

Winkler's Harvest Festival has become more cultured this year with Culture Fest joining the weekend festivities.

It's an exciting time for Regional Connections and Local Immigration Partnership. LIP Coordinator Elain Burton explains joining the Harvest Festival has allowed Culture Fest to grow.

Burton explains when Culture Fest first began it was a chance to showcase how Winkler's diversity has expanded over the years.

With Culture Fest at the Harvest Festival's Culture tent, Burton says a greater audience has the chance to experience the unique cultures from the area.

It was a year of good fortune for Culture Fest, with the new venue and a grant Burton says they have been able to expand on the entertainment.

"We were able to receive a funding grant through Canadian Heritage, which has offered us the opportunity to bring high-quality entertainment who are from the Folklorama line-up."

During the day Ballet Folkorico from Mexico, Compania Sol Sureno from Argentina, Marco Castillo and Brazilian Beats, Borsch Ukrainian Culture Club, and Island Breeze will be performing.

Burton explains there will be booths set up around the Culture Tent, with hosts who will give a glimpse into their culture through ethnic clothing, music, food, or stories.

Around 30 cultures are represented this year, either through demonstrations, entertainment or the various booths around the tent.

For newcomers, to the community, Burton says Culture Fest allows them the chance to give to their new home.

"So many somewhat feel that they don't know how to contribute back to the community, they're not quite sure where they fit in as they're settling. In this way, it's a great expression for them to show how much they appreciate what they had gained moving into this area."

According to Burton one of the most frequent comments they receive from the community is the amazement of the number of unique cultures in the area.

Culture Fest creates moments, where people can learn more about the individuals that make up that community, explains Burton. She says that is what Culture Fest is about, connecting cultures and communities.