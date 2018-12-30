Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills.

"The results of the poll are something that we see on a typical annual basis," explains MNP licensed insolvency trustee Brad Milne. "We can be lured in by Black Friday deals, and not planning ahead with our shopping. So, you end up with paying for things on credit, not thinking about the interest that you're paying on that credit."

He says people pay on their credit while failing to realize interest is also being paid, making the sticker price significantly lower than the actual cost when you factor in the interest amounts over time.

Milne says he personally assesses people with financial difficulties daily, and notes the anxiety people face over holiday spending, and over-spending in general, seems to be an insurmountable feeling. He notes debt seems to remain, while it's only interest that's actually being paid off. This leaves the principle balance at about the same level, with no apparent light at the end of the tunnel. Milne adds that causes anxiety.

He recommends those who have this anxious feeling to sit down and look at their budgets, and set a plan in motion to diminish that debt. Milne says we should think about the areas where we can cut expenses or reduce them, and in the long run, try to sacrifice certain areas. He says, for example, not spending as much on entertainment or dining out, could bring savings that can make more progress toward holiday bills or credit cards.

MNP has a gift guide that proposes the concept of a gift from the heart is perhaps more meaningful than a gift purchased from a store. For example, Milne says, his grandfather is making a barn for a child. Home-made gifts like that, made by a person with some carpentry skills, could make a great present for a grandson. Other can bake. Sometimes, he says, those kinds of gifts are more meaningful. Milne says others can donate time volunteering. But ultimately, spending time with family is one of the nicest things at this time of year. He notes, as we get older, gift-giving is not always so important.

Milne adds, in general, as far as holiday spending is concerned, people can give thought to planning ahead, and setting a spending limit. Give a gift from the heart that is home--made. and pay without credit whenever possible to avoid interest charges,. Compare prices online before you go shopping.

"I conduct assessment of individuals with financial difficulty on a daily basis, and the anxiety that people feel over holiday spending, and over-spending in general, is just a feeling that it's an insurmountable task to service the debt. You may be just servicing the interest."

More Local News

Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills. "The results of the poll are something…

Manitoba RCMP Wants To Reduce Snowmobile Fatalities

As snowmobilers begin the hit the trails after the first significant snowfalls, Manitoba RCMP wants to remind people to keep safety a priority. Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer RCMP…

Province Committed To Reducing PST To Seven Percent

The province remains committed to rolling back the retail sales tax from eight percent to seven percent by 2020. "It will save families and businesses more than $300 million a year and improve…

Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects. The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says…
altona post office sign

Mailboxes Broken Into At Altona Post Office

Altona Police continue to investigate several mailbox break-ins at the Canada Post building in town. Police were notified of the break-ins Friday morning, and determined five mailboxes had been…

Winkler Police Issue Warrant For Man Charged With Identity Theft

Winkler Police have issued a warrant for a local man charged with identity theft. Purnell Charles Williams, also known as Dr. Chuck Williams, has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents,…

Emerson MLA Says 2018 Was A Year Of Ups and Downs

The MLA for Emerson admits the past year has had some ups and downs. Cliff Graydon was kicked out of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus this fall after being accused of sexual harassment by…

Winkler's Rapid Growth In 2018 Tied To Business, Social Services

"The City of Winkler came into the 21st Century in 2018." That according to Winkler Mayor Martin Harder reflecting on the past year. He says the community is now serviced by top end Internet speeds…

Stay Safe As Pembina Valley Enters Deep Freeze

The risk of frostbite continues to loom in the Pembina Valley with temperatures dipping below -30 adjusted for wind chill values tonight. While temperatures will rise again on Sunday, lows of minus…

Motorists Encouraged To Report Dangerous Drivers To RCMP

When out on the roads, it can be very obvious if another motorist is driving in such a way that others are being endangered. RCMP Media Relations officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre explains if you see…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login