Damaging Election Signs A Criminal Offence

Local police are reminding residents taking down or destroying election signs could result in criminal charges.

October 7, Morden Police received a dispatch to Thornhill St. after reports of a female knocking over election signs. Police located the woman who agreed to set the signs back up.

On October 8, police received another report of electoral signs being removed or destroyed along Mountain and Parkhill St. Police remind the public tampering with signs is a criminal offence.

In Winkler, one council candidate also reported damage and theft of election signs.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak remind the public tampering with signs is a criminal offence. "We just ask they respect the various candidates running in the election and to leave the signage alone and respect the property."