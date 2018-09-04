Dealing With Financial Stress As A Student: You're Not Alone

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

September can be an opportunity for a fresh start as post-secondary students embark on another year of education. But it can also mean a trying and stressful time as they search for funds to pay their way through school.

For Kiara Hildebrand, it meant relying on her parents, the government, student loans, a summer job, and scholarships and bursaries to get her through 5.5 years of nursing school at the University of Manitoba and Brandon University.

The Altona native recalls the pressure she faced when pulling together finances for each school year.

"It was definitely stressful at times, particularly because there's a lot of hoops to jump through with Canada and Manitoba student loans. They don't always come in in time for the school year, so finding a way to pay for tuition, and books, and things like that based on a summer salary is very difficult," she said.

Hildebrand noticed that being a student from a rural community intensified the financial stress even further (compared to someone living in a city and attending a nearby school), as it meant paying for additional expenses like moving, rent, groceries, and transportation to occasionally travel to her hometown.

She said part of having access to limited funds meant adjusting her lifestyle and priorities.

"Your social life definitely is not the same as what it once was ... I would say that it's difficult because school is your focus and you're supposed to be giving 110 per cent into your school life, focusing on the next assignment, the next exam, but it's very stressful when you're worrying about how you're going to afford the materials to study for that exam or complete that assignment," she said.

Hildebrand is not the only student who feels this way, though, says Larry Davey, the president and CEO of Access Credit Union.

"Any student entering the process is certainly enjoying some stress, or not enjoying some stress. A lot of it's very new to them," Davey said.

According to Statistics Canada, about half of Canadian post-secondary students owe money on government or non-government loans - such as family and bank loans - when they graduate.

Davey suggests building a positive support system, tracking expenses, creating a budget, seeking financial literacy advice, and applying for scholarships and bursaries.

"But you also want to have friends and relatives that you can sit down with and if there is an issue, understand that first, you're not the only one going through this, and at the end of the day if you take the right steps it's usually going to work out fine," Davey said.

When it comes to rising interest rates, he says it's likely they won't have a major impact, only moderate effects over the course of time.

"In the long run, are rates expected to jump up five or 10 per cent? They're not. They're expected to maybe go up another percent or so," he said.

Hildebrand says there's "lots of anxiety, lots of tears, but in the end it's worth it."

"You find ways to have fun without spending money. You definitely turn to your family and friends for support. You do what you can to save money at that time, and like I said you just put your focus into school because that's what you're paying for so you make that your first priority," she said.

Davey says the quintessential tactic for surviving student financial stress is to be aware.

"Probably the most important is to have somebody you can speak to about it, both on the social side and business side, so that you can develop that comfort level and so that you have a really good understanding of how the process will unwind," he said.

More Local News

Local Contractor Wins Arena Expansion Bid

A local contractor has won the bid to oversee the Meridian Exhibition Centre construction. WBS Construction inked the contract Thursday with shovels expected in the ground as early as October. The…

Revenue Up At The Winkler Aquatic Centre

After a $600,000 renovation the Winkler Aquatic Centre saw a jump in swimmers and revenue this summer. While outdoor pools traditionally don't break even through admission, City Manager Barb Dyck…

Dealing With Financial Stress As A Student: You're Not Alone

September can be an opportunity for a fresh start as post-secondary students embark on another year of education. But it can also mean a trying and stressful time as they search for funds to pay…

Altona's Street Paving Plan Takes Big Funding Hit

One of Altona's priority street projects for this year will not be completed as planned. A concrete upgrade to 10th Avenue NW was budgeted for this year, but construction tenders came in too high, so…

Ash Park Upgrades For Town Of Altona

By the end of this week, Ash Park in Altona will have undergone some major upgrades.The toboggan slide received board and wood repairs "We're been looking at Ash Park for a number of years, the area…

STARS Response Time To Pembina Valley Improved

STARS has flown several missions into our region so far this year. Since January 1st, the air ambulance has responded to 475 calls across the province with four months left in the year. "In the…

Shingles Offer More Than Just A Roof Over Your Head

Shingles don't have to be restricted for just the roof. Old shingles can also be used for dust control on rural roads and, if necessary, for some roadworks on highways and residential roads. Mark…

Busy First Weeks For New Carman Splash Pad

Although the Carman Splash Pad has been open since the middle of July, a grand opening was held Thursday to celebrate the success of the project. RM Dufferin Reeve George Gray and Carman Deputy Mayor…

Flexibility Key to Balancing Civic and Personal Responsibilities

Is the large time commitment required of local politicians deterring young people with full-time jobs from running in municipal elections? That question is being asked more often as local councils…

MPI/RCMP Report Highly Successful Gravel Road Enforcement Project

Over the last several years Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) noticed increased incidents on gravel roads involving speeding, impaired driving, and other violations. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says MPI…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login