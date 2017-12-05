Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

Details
Category: Local News

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card.

On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized transactions.

The suspect was later identified with the help of video surveillance from the transaction locations. Police found the suspect at his home where he was arrested for theft and use of a stolen debit card.

While speaking with the male, police also noted a strong odour of marihuana on his breath. Police quickly learned he was in possession of a small amount of marihuana.

The male was then advised he was also under arrest for possession of marihuana. The accused was transported to the Winkler Police Service and later released on a Promise to Appear.

Below is the Winkler Police Report for November 27 - December 3:

November 27 – At approximately 12:00pm, police were notified of three intoxicated youths in front of the movie theatre in the Southland Mall. All three youths were arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and one female youth was transported to the Boundary Trails Health Centre due to her level of intoxication. The three youths were issued tickets for Possession or Consumption of Liquor by a Minor.

November 29 – Police were on general patrol and witnessed a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Roblin Boulevard and 1st Street. Police learned that a northbound vehicle did not stop at the red light and subsequently struck a vehicle travelling eastbound on Roblin Boulevard. A ticket was issued to the driver of the northbound vehicle for Disobey a Traffic Control Device, Namely Red Light and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

December 1 – A resident of Dutch Villa Bay reported that sometime during the night someone had smashed the back window of his truck while it was parked on his driveway. The doors were locked at the time of the incident and nothing was noted to be stolen from inside the vehicle.

A resident of 14th Street reported an attempted Break & Enter that occurred at approximately 11:20am. The complainant stated that two males approached his residence and attempted to open the front and back doors of the home and were also knocking on the windows. The suspects were unable to gain entry to the home.

At approximately 8:00pm, staff at Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual reported that a patron had consumed a large amount of alcohol within 15 minutes and intended to drive himself home. Police attended and spoke with the male, a resident of Lowe Farm, and advised him to remain at the restaurant and arrange for a sober driver to bring him home. The patron was cooperative and agreed to wait at the restaurant for a ride.

December 2 – A resident of Willow Drive reported that the garage door of another residence was open which was suspicious as the complainant did not believe anyone was living at the residence at that time. Police attended and spoke with the homeowner who had recently moved into the residence, and the garage door was secured.

Police received a report of a suspected impaired driver that had travelled into Winkler and was southbound on Main Street. A witness advised police that as the vehicle was travelling along Highway 14 the driver was swerving onto the shoulder, over both eastbound lanes and had forced another vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid being struck. Morden Police Service members were also following the suspect vehicle when they pulled the suspect vehicle over in front of the Winkler Police Service office. Winkler Police spoke with the driver, a 52 year old resident of Winkler, and noted a strong odour of liquor coming from the driver, as well as her poor coordination and slurred speech. Police advised the female she was under arrest for Drive Impaired, however the female refused to exit the vehicle. Police were required to assist the driver out of the vehicle and walked her into the Winkler Police Service. The female provided two breath samples which resulted in readings of 160 mg% and 150 mg%, and was subsequently advised that she was also under arrest for Drive over .08. During the entire process the accused was uncooperative and argumentative with police. The accused’s vehicle was seized and impounded, her driver’s license was seized and suspended, and she was later released to a sober adult with an Appearance Notice for Drive Unregistered Vehicle and a Promise to Appear with conditions.

December 3 – Shortly after 1:00am police were advised of a fight that had broken out on the Valley Bowling Lanes parking lot and that a large group of angry individuals remained at the business even after the fight had ended. Police attended and learned that a heavily intoxicated male was attempting to start fights with other patrons. The male had since left and was walking towards Tim Horton’s. Police attended Tim Horton’s and found the suspect seated inside the restaurant and immediately noted him to be heavily intoxicated. Staff at the restaurant advised police that the suspect frequently attends the restaurant intoxicated and harasses customers, and asked that he be removed. Police arrested the male, a 29 year old resident of Winkler, under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and he was later released once sober.

More Local News

Pembina Valley Officials Hope to Reach Regional Solution to Pot Legislation

The clock is ticking for municipal leaders to take a stance on the impending legalization of marijuana. Officials were left scrambling last week after the Government of Manitoba said municipalities…

Power Restored in the Southeast

Power was restored late Monday night to about five thousand Manitoba Hydro customers in southeast Manitoba. According to the Crown Corporation's Twitter page customers in St. Pierre, St. Malo, St.…

Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card. On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized…

Surprise Donor Accelerates Winkler Pool Renovations

A major donor is fast-tracking construction at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. Rosenort Credit Union recently presented the city with $40,000 to open the pool's new meal and concession stand. The…

Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month

Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR). The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to…

RCMP Debunk Roland Stalker Rumour

RCMP say there's no evidence of a man stalking children in the Roland area. A post on Facebook recently warned of a potential stalker approaching youth in Roland. The post on Facebook Sunday night…

Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident

A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at…

Moderate Flood Risk For Spring 2018 Province Warns

The Province of Manitoba is predicting moderate flooding this spring, based on early data collected for the 2017 Fall Conditions Report. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today soil…

Support Remains Strong For La Salle/Redboine Conservation District

Member municipalities of the La Salle/Redboine Conservation District are getting brought up to speed on how the past year has gone for the organization. Plans for 2018 are also being discussed as…

Morden Curls For The Pembina Valley Humane Society

In total 16 teams took part in an open funspiel Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS). Teams met at the Morden Curling Club for the Giant Tiger Curl for Critters, with…

'From Everywhere to Bethlehem': Winkler's Live Nativity Scene

Over the weekend people gathered at the Winkler park to experience a live nativity scene. Organizer Cindy Toews said two churches were involved this year. "From Everywhere to Bethlehem is a…

UPDATED: Four Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Busts

Winkler Police say a total of four men are in custody after arrests made over the weekend in a successful meth trafficking investigation. Police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Southview…

Morden Police Answer British Counterpart's Moustache Challenge

A unique relationship between a pair of police services helped raise awareness for men's health during November. The Morden Police Service was challenged to a 'grow off' according to Constable Jeff…

Buhler-Farm King Second In Manitoba To Be SAFE Work Certified

Buhler-Farm King in Morden recently became the second business in the Province of Manitoba to be Made SAFE work certified. "Those companies that are involved in safety programs, and more so if they…

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes

World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week. The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at…

Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely

Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire. To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches…

The Origin Of A Unique Cookbook

Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…

Charitable Habits Are Passed Down Generationally, Research Suggests

The holiday season is an important one for charities and non-profit organizations, said Imagine Canada President and CEO Bruce MacDonald. "We want to make sure that charities and non-profits have the…

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employers Award In Manitoba

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control

House Being Transported On HWY 201

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful and Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate

Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds

Local News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login