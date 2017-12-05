Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card.

On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized transactions.

The suspect was later identified with the help of video surveillance from the transaction locations. Police found the suspect at his home where he was arrested for theft and use of a stolen debit card.

While speaking with the male, police also noted a strong odour of marihuana on his breath. Police quickly learned he was in possession of a small amount of marihuana.

The male was then advised he was also under arrest for possession of marihuana. The accused was transported to the Winkler Police Service and later released on a Promise to Appear.

Below is the Winkler Police Report for November 27 - December 3:

November 27 – At approximately 12:00pm, police were notified of three intoxicated youths in front of the movie theatre in the Southland Mall. All three youths were arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and one female youth was transported to the Boundary Trails Health Centre due to her level of intoxication. The three youths were issued tickets for Possession or Consumption of Liquor by a Minor.

November 29 – Police were on general patrol and witnessed a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Roblin Boulevard and 1st Street. Police learned that a northbound vehicle did not stop at the red light and subsequently struck a vehicle travelling eastbound on Roblin Boulevard. A ticket was issued to the driver of the northbound vehicle for Disobey a Traffic Control Device, Namely Red Light and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

December 1 – A resident of Dutch Villa Bay reported that sometime during the night someone had smashed the back window of his truck while it was parked on his driveway. The doors were locked at the time of the incident and nothing was noted to be stolen from inside the vehicle.

A resident of 14th Street reported an attempted Break & Enter that occurred at approximately 11:20am. The complainant stated that two males approached his residence and attempted to open the front and back doors of the home and were also knocking on the windows. The suspects were unable to gain entry to the home.

At approximately 8:00pm, staff at Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual reported that a patron had consumed a large amount of alcohol within 15 minutes and intended to drive himself home. Police attended and spoke with the male, a resident of Lowe Farm, and advised him to remain at the restaurant and arrange for a sober driver to bring him home. The patron was cooperative and agreed to wait at the restaurant for a ride.

December 2 – A resident of Willow Drive reported that the garage door of another residence was open which was suspicious as the complainant did not believe anyone was living at the residence at that time. Police attended and spoke with the homeowner who had recently moved into the residence, and the garage door was secured.

Police received a report of a suspected impaired driver that had travelled into Winkler and was southbound on Main Street. A witness advised police that as the vehicle was travelling along Highway 14 the driver was swerving onto the shoulder, over both eastbound lanes and had forced another vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid being struck. Morden Police Service members were also following the suspect vehicle when they pulled the suspect vehicle over in front of the Winkler Police Service office. Winkler Police spoke with the driver, a 52 year old resident of Winkler, and noted a strong odour of liquor coming from the driver, as well as her poor coordination and slurred speech. Police advised the female she was under arrest for Drive Impaired, however the female refused to exit the vehicle. Police were required to assist the driver out of the vehicle and walked her into the Winkler Police Service. The female provided two breath samples which resulted in readings of 160 mg% and 150 mg%, and was subsequently advised that she was also under arrest for Drive over .08. During the entire process the accused was uncooperative and argumentative with police. The accused’s vehicle was seized and impounded, her driver’s license was seized and suspended, and she was later released to a sober adult with an Appearance Notice for Drive Unregistered Vehicle and a Promise to Appear with conditions.

December 3 – Shortly after 1:00am police were advised of a fight that had broken out on the Valley Bowling Lanes parking lot and that a large group of angry individuals remained at the business even after the fight had ended. Police attended and learned that a heavily intoxicated male was attempting to start fights with other patrons. The male had since left and was walking towards Tim Horton’s. Police attended Tim Horton’s and found the suspect seated inside the restaurant and immediately noted him to be heavily intoxicated. Staff at the restaurant advised police that the suspect frequently attends the restaurant intoxicated and harasses customers, and asked that he be removed. Police arrested the male, a 29 year old resident of Winkler, under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and he was later released once sober.