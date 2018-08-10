Decor Classic Raises $72,000 For Local Charities

Over 15 years, Decor Cabinets has raised over $1 million for local organizations at their charity golf tournament.

On Thursday alone the Decor Charity Classic will donate approximately $72,000 to Morden Youth For Christ Centre (YFCC), Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre (PVPCC), Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC) and a new organization, Defend Dignity.

Morden YFCC Executive Director John Rempel says the financial support has had an impact, adding those resources go towards different aspects of the community's needs. Though they may not know it, he says each is probably aiding the same clients.

"We share the same relationships, so we know that if we pour into our portion of the relationship well and effectively, it positively affects the others."

PVPCC Executive Director, Linda Marek, says they can never say thank you enough for the support and financial aid they've received over the years. "We're so gratefully that people like Larry and his team at Decor Cabinets choose to support local, and support local charities. We can't do what we do without partnerships like this."

Decor Chief Financial Officer Dave Schellenberg has been planning the tournament since the beginning. Now 15 years later he never expected they would reach and surpass the million dollar mark, attributing the success to the organizations they support. He notes some of the supporters come from as far as Quebec and the US to be a part of the event.

"I enjoy seeing it all come together," says Schellenberg. "I'm a details guy, so I don't like to see that I forgot to do. When the day is done I can look back and think, did people have fun? Did we support a good cause? Those are the two main objectives we have."

Without the cause, there is no event says, Schellenberg, adding they want to do everything they can to support these organizations.