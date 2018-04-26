Dedication To Tourism In Central Manitoba Celebrated

In the words of Colleen Kyle General Manager of Central Manitoba Tourism, "Tourism is the passion of the people in Central Manitoba."

She said that at Central Manitoba Tourism's Tourism Awards Gala, an event which has not been held for a number of years.

However, it is the plan to hold the ceremony annually to celebrate the achievements of the communities and volunteers which spearhead tourism in the region.

Awards included Partnership, Innovation, Marketing Excellence, Award of Distinction (business), Award of Distinction (individual), Event of the Year ($5,000 budget or less), Event of the Year ($5,000 budget or more) and Volunteer of the Year.

Winner of Event of The Year ($5,000 budget or more) was Prairie Wind Music Festival in Victoria, which was accepted by Lisa Clouston, one of the many organizers of the festival.

In recognition of her dedication to her community and work at Raptorfest, Chair of the local La Riviere municipality, Director of the La Riviere Lodge board, and Chair of the Rec Association, Evelyn Janzen was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

Though unable to attend the evening Kathy Gibbs received the award on her behalf and says it was great to see someone from her community recognized for her service to La Riviere.

As the third largest industry in Manitoba tourism continues to grow by millions of dollars each year. This growth is due to the innovation that drives the industry forward.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre was awarded for innovation, with Director Peter Cantelon stating innovation has been a staple for the CFDC over the past year.

"It's been one of the things we've been trying to do. Museums have been increasingly known for being static and it's a greater struggle to sustain interest and get people in an age that is very fast-paced."

"This is a very important event. I was thrilled to see how packed this space was and it's important to recognize volunteers, destinations, heritage and tourism because they do contribute significantly to the economy." - Peter Cantelon Executive Director CFDC

Midland MLA and Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade Blaine Pederson was in attendance and explained that it is exciting to see the work of volunteers who have dedicated to their work being honoured.

Manitoba is a place to be proud of said Pederson, and we need to continue to go out and explain why.

"That's the key, to get out there and promote what we have."