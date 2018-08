Fire bans in the R.M.s of Stuartburn, Montcalm, Dufferin, and Emerson-Franklin are still in effect. After receiving some rain over the past few days, Some areas are waiting for council meeting to discussing lifting their respective area's ban.

However, Emerson Fire chief Jeff french says the RM of Emerson-Franklin will be keeping its ban in effect for some time, because more rain is needed to make up for the extremely dry conditions this summer.