Financial challenges may mean a scaled back role for A Rocha in the Pembina Valley.

A Rocha Pembina Valley Interpretive Centre (PVIC) held a Town Hall meeting to discuss what the future had in store for the organization. Though the organization has been able to balance its budget well, recent years have been increasingly difficult to stay sustainable.

Funding has not been able to cover the programs PVIC was offering, says board member Cliff Greenfield.

It's a time to refocus says Greenfield, with the crossroads the organization is at currently, figuring out how to rekindle the fire which PVIC once was.

At the town hall meeting stakeholders in A Rocha, and the PVIC, were invited to share their ideas of how to continue moving forward.

"We need some pretty significant changes revising programming," says Greenfield. "They're looking at selling the site, actually, as a means of keeping the budget more in line. That would mean a change to what the organization does, and the vision of the organization."

On top the reality the property might be sold, A Rocha is currently in the process of laying off Director Jamie Fox, as having a full-time Director is no longer feasible.

Fox says he has been honoured to be able to provide people with the opportunity to learn more about nature, and will continue to aid the organization as a volunteer.

"It was a great experience working with A Rocha and the Pembina Valley," says Fox. "It's a project, I think, has a lot of value in the community, and a lot of people have excitement for. I really hope to see it continue to thrive in this new stage of its life."

The services of A Rocha and PVIC can't be understated says Greenfield. The programming and activities have been going on for quite a while now, and feedback has been people have really appreciated the site.

Greenfield notes, if the site has to be sold, it would be a real loss for the community.

During the town hall meeting 25 people attended giving their thoughts on what was needed to bring A Rocha into the future, compiling all the suggestions to create a plan for next year onward.

To cover costs, an idea brought up, was generating revenue through activities and looking to committed community members to become involved both in leadership and volunteerism in the organization.

Currently, A Rocha Pembina Valley Interpretive Centre Board members are continuing to create relationships and looking to the community to begin a new era for A Rocha and PVIC.