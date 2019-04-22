The 'who's who' from the international paleontology community gathered in Morden this weekend.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) played host to the seventh Manitoba Palaeontology Symposium on April 20. The symposium is a biennial conference that gathers researchers, scientists, and experts from the field of paleontology, biology, geology, lab techniques and more.

The CFDC also held its 4th annual Dig Deep Gala on Saturday, this year honouring the work of Dr. Phil Currie. The internationally renowned paleontologist was instrumental in the development of Alberta's Royal Tyrrell Museum and has made major contributions to paleontology on both the Canadian and the world stage through his extensive fieldwork, academic research, writing, and teaching.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller

"I've been born under a lucky star... I've just had so many wonderful opportunities to develop things in paleontology," Currie says. "It's been a great ride."

For the next generation dreaming of studying dinosaurs for a living, Currie says the field is being revolutionized by technology. "With new tools, we can understand those old bones much better."

He adds there are still many mysteries to be uncovered, estimating scientists may have only discovered one percent of the dinosaur species that existed.