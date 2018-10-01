Discovery Nature Sanctuary A Tool For Education

Since its grand opening early in the summer, the Discovery Nature Sanctuary (DNS) has received quite a bit of interest.

The area has been a success in allowing people to learn more about the ecology in the area says DNS Chair Paul Goossen. "The sanctuary has been a great place for people to become more aware, even just the local public, or people Goossen says many species can be found at the sanctuary, however, one of the most interesting visitors were two yearling moose. who are interested it's a chance to see the trees, the plants that are in the area, and the flowers."

The hidden oasis tucked away in the industrial section by Eastview Drive and Circle K drive in Winkler's East end, not only gives people a chance to take in the calming aura of nature it has given students a physical example for their studies.

Goossen says students and teachers have been using the facility to work through parts of the curriculum in a more practical basis. He notes the board would like to continue to encourage teachers to visit the sanctuary with their students, to teach them about their responsibility to the environment and finding environmental solutions.

Planned for the future is the construction of an outdoor classroom, which will provide additional opportunities for teachers to bring their students.

The adding of benches, construction of footbridges, and development of an accessibility trail are ways to open the park to all.

Projects the sanctuary has worked on over the summer include a pollinator garden to aid local pollinating species, and with a grant by Manitoba Hydro the planting of 300 trees and shrubS.The summer heat and lack of water was a concern says Goossen, thanks to Kroeker farms the plants made it through. "Survival was about 90 percent which was really good."

Open year-round dusk till dawn visitors can explore the sanctuary, to observe the plants and animals that call the area home. Even in winter people might see the telltale signs of the sanctuary's residents.