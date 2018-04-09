Distracted Driving Campaign May Involve Creative Strategies

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Last month the Government of Manitoba announced tougher distracted driving legislation, and this month Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is taking action.

On average, one in three road deaths in Manitoba is attributed to distracted driving annually.

MPI is teaming up with RCMP and police services in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Morden, Rivers, Altona and Dakota Ojibway for the seventh consecutive year.

The campaign, which runs throughout April, provides funding to enhance enforcement when it comes to distracted driving.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak said the department will earmark days for officers to provide extra enforcement for this campaign.

"We have participated in this previous years," said Neduzak. "They do pay officers to come in on their own time as extra enforcement, up and above our general enforcement."

From 2011 to 2016, almost five times as many collisions have been caused by distracted driving in Manitoba, according to MPI data.

"It's definitely not decreasing, we thought with the new distracted driving laws it would diminish somewhat, but we don't see that happening," said Neduzak.

Police enforcement activities supported by MPI will include some creative tactics as well. For example, Winnipeg Police Service will place officers on transit buses to spot drivers using their cell phones.

Morden Police may be using similar strategies as well.

"We have done some covert programs such as that, where we will have officers in plain clothes in different areas, watching for people using their cell phone."

Neduzak said this is because people are quick to put down their phones if they spot a police vehicle.

"They shouldn't be using them, regardless if there's police or not," he said.

Additional distracted driving campaigns are planned for July and the fall.

More Local News

Vision For Stanley Corridor Laid In Approved Plan

Details have been ironed out and the Stanley Corridor Secondary Plan has been approved. After nearly 2 years in the making, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson says it feels good to have reached this point.…

Making Connections Has Become More Difficult For Winkler Welcomes You Hostess

Over a 25 year period, the hostess for the Winkler Welcomes You program has made visits to nearly 5,600 households in the community. Winkler Welcomes You was established in 1993 after the Winkler and…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Distracted Driving Campaign May Involve Creative Strategies

Last month the Government of Manitoba announced tougher distracted driving legislation, and this month Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is taking action. On average, one in three road deaths in…

Ted Falk Seeks Endorsement For Rural Crime Study

The Member of Parliament for Provencher would like to see a national study on rural crime. That is why Ted Falk seconded a motion by Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs. Her motion asks the Standing Committee…

Preschool League Turns To Community To Help Struggling Families

Organizers of Winkler Preschool Soccer are turning to the community to help struggling families get their kids in the game. Board Member Anna Wiebe explains they currently have 18 players ages 2-5…

Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Rollover in R.M. of Lorne

A 15 year old male youth has died, and an 18 year old man is in custody after a fatal rollover early Saturday morning in the R.M. of Lorne. Manitou RCMP responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in a…

Bergthal School Finished With Structural Renovations

The Bergthal School, located in Neubergthal, is finished with major renovation projects for now. Joe Braun has been involved with the Bergthal school project for 8 years. He said a recent $3,500…
2018 04 matt gomercic revised

Family In Shock After Former Billet Involved In Humboldt Bus Tragedy

The billet parents of former Steinbach Piston Matthieu Gomercic are relieved that he has survived the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash but are at a loss for words as to what all the other families…

Golden West Mourns Loss of Two Employees in Humboldt Bus Crash

Families and communities across Western Canada are still reeling from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday evening in Saskatchewan, including Golden West which owns and operates…

Mother Shares Her Story During Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local mother is sharing her family's story of living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Michelle Charriere is from Morden and has a son who was diagnosed with…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





09
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

09 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





10
Apr
2018
Minds in Motion by the Alzheimer Society

10 April 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden's on 10th - Altona





10
Apr
2018
Altona Gideons Banquet

10 April 2018 6:30 pm

Altona EMMC





10
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

10 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





11
Apr
2018
Harvest for Kids 2018 Update

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





Login