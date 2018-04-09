Distracted Driving Campaign May Involve Creative Strategies

Last month the Government of Manitoba announced tougher distracted driving legislation, and this month Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is taking action.

On average, one in three road deaths in Manitoba is attributed to distracted driving annually.

MPI is teaming up with RCMP and police services in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Morden, Rivers, Altona and Dakota Ojibway for the seventh consecutive year.

The campaign, which runs throughout April, provides funding to enhance enforcement when it comes to distracted driving.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak said the department will earmark days for officers to provide extra enforcement for this campaign.

"We have participated in this previous years," said Neduzak. "They do pay officers to come in on their own time as extra enforcement, up and above our general enforcement."

From 2011 to 2016, almost five times as many collisions have been caused by distracted driving in Manitoba, according to MPI data.

"It's definitely not decreasing, we thought with the new distracted driving laws it would diminish somewhat, but we don't see that happening," said Neduzak.

Police enforcement activities supported by MPI will include some creative tactics as well. For example, Winnipeg Police Service will place officers on transit buses to spot drivers using their cell phones.

Morden Police may be using similar strategies as well.

"We have done some covert programs such as that, where we will have officers in plain clothes in different areas, watching for people using their cell phone."

Neduzak said this is because people are quick to put down their phones if they spot a police vehicle.

"They shouldn't be using them, regardless if there's police or not," he said.

Additional distracted driving campaigns are planned for July and the fall.