Distracted Driving Still A Concern, Construction Season Calls For Safety Reminder

Construction season is back and work crews will be on the roads soon.

Larry Halayko is the Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He wants motorists to keep safety in mind.

"People and equipment are working out there and that is their workplace," said Halayko. "Slow down and be safe."

He hears from crews and flag people that some motorists are still distracted while behind the wheel.

"You still have some drivers that aren't paying attention," he said. "It's very easy to make a mistake out there if you're not paying attention, and that can cost a person's life and have a major impact to the driver's life from that day forward."

Halayko strongly encourages people to follow the rules of the road, and pay attention to crews and signs.