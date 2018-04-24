Disturbance Call Turns Threatening for Altona Police

An Altona man is facing multiple charges after trying to bite the neck of a local police officer.

Concerned tenants of an apartment on Maple Bay reported a disturbance to police around 6:30 PM on April 14, indicating the lone occupant of a neighbouring apartment was yelling, screaming and swearing from inside his unit.

When police arrived they couldn't find the man, but later located the 35 year old walking down a street in town. The suspect instantly became belligerent with officers and resisted to the point where police had to use force to arrest him. It was during the arrest that the man attempted to bite an officer in the neck.

Once in custody, the man quickly become passively resistant which required officers to carry him into the police station.

The suspect has been transferred to the Manitoba Remand Centre where he is awaiting a future court date to answer to charges of Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Police Officer, Breach of Probation and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Altona Police Hit the Road for Annual Road Watch Campaign

Motorists and cyclists are being reminded to play it safe this summer when riding along Altona streets. Altona Police are urging the public to share the road safely this summer.

Members with the Altona Police Service are once again participating in the Road Watch campaign, an initiative funded by Manitoba Public Insurance that covers the overtime costs of off-duty officers enforcing the Highway Traffic Act and all other statues.

Whether you're in a vehicle, on a bike, a pedestrian or using any other mode of transportation Altona Police urge the public to share the road responsibly and in a safe manner.

"Remember to buckle up, stop at stop signs, and keep the speeds down; also remember when driving to put your phone away! Please have a safe and fun filled summer that doesn't include a $200.00 fine and up to 5 demerits; or a worse outcome!"