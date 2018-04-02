Diversitas Discusses The Difficult Topic Of Antisemitism

With the recent controversy of the United States announcing they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s national capital and an increase in hate crimes against Jewish people, learning about antisemitism is increasingly important.

Thursday people from the local area were invited to meet in Morden for Diversitas to learn about the history and current state of antisemitism in the world.

An expert on the subject, Belle Jarniewski is passionate about informing and educating people to have a greater understanding of antisemitism. Jarniewski chairs the Freeman Family Foundation Holocaust Education Centre of the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada. She serves as the federally appointed delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. She is currently the President of the Board of Directors of the Manitoba Multi-faith Council.

The desire for increasing education stems deeper than just her involvement in these organizations, she shares her family was directly affected by the atrocities committed by the Nazis, with her parents Holocaust survivors.

The term Holocaust itself has been changed by many different people explains Jarniewski, as the word Holocaust misrepresents the suffering which occurred.

"The term Holocaust means ‘burnt offering/sacrifice’, this has a very problematic theological meaning, because it would mean the death of six million Jews was somehow a sacrifice."

Shoah meaning ‘calamity or disaster’ in Hebrew, was chosen as it describes the horrors the Jewish people went through during Nazi-controlled Europe.

Jarniewski says antisemitism never disappeared after World War II, but there was a certain period of time where this behaviour was not considered appropriate in public. She believes that the rise in the alt-right and movements such as ‘Marching to Zion’ or the events which occurred in Charlottesville, people seem to think it's okay to say hateful or antisemitic things.

Jarniewski believes if we learn from the horrors of the past we can move towards a brighter future without hatred

Antisemitism is an issue that has lasted through for many years of history, starting in ancient Greece, a distrust and hatred towards the Jewish people seeps in many cultures says Jarniewski.

"It’s been tied to religion, and I think that’s a major reason. It’s been tied to religion as well as racism, it’s been tied to what sorts of professions Jews were allowed to practice."

A history of many different cultures and religions antisemitism has retained its currency over the years says Jarniewski. According to Jarniewski in 2015-2016 antisemitic hate crimes increased by 24 percent in Canada.

Even Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movements on Israel which if done correctly is a criticism not antisemitic says Jarniewski has taken a wrong turn in the U.S.

According to Jarniewski, post Secondary Campuses in the U.S. have been closing their doors to Israeli students and scholars. Jarniewski says there is an alarming 89 percent increase in reported antisemitic incidents on Campuses due to BDS.

Organizations like International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) have created a definition of what constitutes antisemitism.

"Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or property, towered Jewish Community insinuations and religious facilities."

This definition has been accepted by several countries explains Jarniewski. By better understanding what is considered antisemitic and the need for a definition, she says we can work towards a greater understanding of one another.

In regards to Israel, criticism used in which you would criticize any country is valid says Jarniewski. With the recent announcement from the U.S. supporting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, there is a lot of controversy on the subject.

Jarniewski shared her thoughts.

"Israel already considers, always has considered Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Many Israelis have difficulty in other countries making this a difficult issue and adding to a very complex situation."

Jarniewski believes that President Trump may not understand the extent of these complexities, and Israel would rather other countries not get involved.

"Israel already knows where its capital is and doesn't need other countries to tell it where it is."

From a Palestinian's point of view, previous Diversitas speaker Dr. Idris Elbakri who spoke on Palestine shared at his Diversitas presentation that he had no issue with the move.

Elbakri said he sees Jerusalem as the capital. That is where infrastructure is in place, where the supreme court and judiciary buildings are, and moving an embassy there is just recognizing what already exists.