Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The R.M. of Stanley is moving ahead with a plan to facilitate growth along the corridor between Winkler and Morden.

At its regular meeting Thursday, council approved a borrowing by-law in the amount of $400,000 to install a low-pressure sewer line. The sewer line will be installed on the north and south sides of Highway Three from roughly the R.M. office building just west of the junction of Highways 3 and 14, to about one mile east of Morden.

R.M. Reeve Morris Olafson says it will be mandatory for any new business looking to develop in that area to hook up to the sewer line.

It's expected the provincial and federal government's will also each pitch in $300,000 for the project.

More Local News

Dollars Approved For Low Pressure Sewer Line Along Stanley Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley is moving ahead with a plan to facilitate growth along the corridor between Winkler and Morden. At its regular meeting Thursday, council approved a borrowing by-law in the amount…

Altona Campground Staff Busy Taking Reservations

On April 3, the Altona Centennial Park Campground staff began taking reservations. Recreation Director Ron Epp said the phones have been ringing quite a bit more than in the past. "We booked well…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

MCI Students Dedicate Spring Break to Helping Others

Some area high school students spent their recent Spring Break ministering in the north end of Winnipeg. The group, from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, chose to give back through the SOAR…

City Leaders In Winkler Discuss Immigration, Stakeholder Council

A recent Local Immigration Partnership (LIP) meeting was held in Winkler. LIP is a project meant to foster communication between newcomers and community stakeholders. Program Coordinator Elaine…

City Of Winkler Asking Residents Not To Move Wood

Winkler's trees could be in danger of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) insect. At this point, there is no evidence of the Emerald Ash Borer in Winkler, however once detected, it cannot be eradicated. The…

Water Main Break Cuts Water Pressure Across Altona

Altona Public Works crews have isolated a water main break in the community, according to Public Works Manager Clint Derksen. The break happened Friday afternoon on 2nd St. SE and affected…

Morden Baker Opens Business After Prestigious PEI Education

After receiving formal culinary training in Prince Edward Island, Morden's Katie Bergman has returned home to open the city's first traditional bakery. A pastry baker by trade, Bergman hopes to bring…

Farmers And Ag Retailers Play Hockey For Good Cause (VIDEO)

A hockey tournament in St. Jean Baptiste was put on to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. The `Pre-Seed Shinny Round-Up tournament saw around 60 players take part.…

Alert Ready System Coming To Cell Phones

Your cell phone's going to become part of the Alert Ready System's expansion. Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler says that happens today. "That means if there's a tornado warning," he…

Roseau River Could Be Impacted By U.S. Spring Snowfall

Although Manitoba's spring flood risk remains low, areas south of the border were hit with near-record spring snowfall. This week Minnesota's Twin Cities hit close to a record low Wednesday morning.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





06
Apr
2018
Futsal Tournament

06 April 2018 - 07 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GVC Gym





07
Apr
2018
Bake Sale Fundraiser for Lighthouse Missions

07 April 2018 12:00 am - 6:00 pm

Winkler Co-op Grocery store, Plum Coulee





07
Apr
2018
Crossfit Outland - 24 Hour Row For Kids in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

07 April 2018 - 08 April 2018, 9:00 am - 9:00 am

Crossfit Outland Altona





07
Apr
2018
Spring Luncheon & Bake Sale - BTHA

07 April 2018 11:00 am

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





07
Apr
2018
8th Annual Dominion City Heritage Classic Hockey Tournament - Dominion City

07 April 2018 12:00 pm

Dominion City Arena, Dominion City





Login