Dollars Approved For Low Pressure Sewer Line Along Stanley Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley is moving ahead with a plan to facilitate growth along the corridor between Winkler and Morden.



At its regular meeting Thursday, council approved a borrowing by-law in the amount of $400,000 to install a low-pressure sewer line. The sewer line will be installed on the north and south sides of Highway Three from roughly the R.M. office building just west of the junction of Highways 3 and 14, to about one mile east of Morden.



R.M. Reeve Morris Olafson says it will be mandatory for any new business looking to develop in that area to hook up to the sewer line.



It's expected the provincial and federal government's will also each pitch in $300,000 for the project.