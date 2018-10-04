Don Fehr Seeking Second Term To Build On Council Experience

Election Day Is Coming!

Don Fehr is hoping for a second term as a Winkler councillor.

He says the job is all about advocating for the needs of the citizen.

"My platform is continuing to listen to the citizens of Winkler," he says. "What I've been doing in the past is bringing every comment to council and trying to find a solution."

Fehr says he'd like to expand on his experience gained last term on a number of boards including MSTW, planning and finance committees, Winkler Senior Centre and business improvement area. "These are committees that are very significant for the City of Winkler, and I would like to continue serving and working on the current projects we have."

The city's slogan, "Yes Winkler" represents the spirit of the community, he says, "residents, businesses, and council working together to create great projects that enhance our city."

Fehr joins eight others running for six council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett, and Henry Siemens. The challengers are Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank, Jerry Friesen, and Zahid Zehri. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.

