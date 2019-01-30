Donation Helping "Keep The Lights On" At WAC

The Winkler Arts and Culture (WAC) "Keep the Lights On for Art" campaign received a $1,500 boost last week from BSI Insurance.

WAC Executive Director explains it's difficult to find grant funding for general operations, "which is really what we need."

"This money will essentially be used to "keep our lights on,'" she says.

WAC is a volunteer organization with a mission to provide opportunities to share art in its many forms and celebrate culture. The "Keep the Lights On for Art" was created because the Winkler Arts and Culture Centre is not yet eligible for government grants.

Klassen explains much of the government funding for arts councils is already earmarked for existing organizations, "they don't have any room for new organizations."

"We qualify we just wouldn't be approved until an existing organization dies off which we obviously don't wish for anyone, so we just look for other means of funding," she adds.

The donation was made through BSI Insurance's Because We Care Initiative.