Donation Helps Newcomer Girls Learn To Swim

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

Samantha Braun, Integration Worker at Regional Connections, recently accepted a $300 donation from Eric Hildebrand with the Curtis Klassen Memorial Fund.

The donation will cover the expenses associated with private swim lesson to newcomer girls who are not able to, for cultural reasons, swim in a public pool.

"We have a number of girls in the community, who for cultural reasons can't take lessons, and that's a safety issue," said Braun. "We like to provide the lessons for them, so that if they are around water then they're still safe."

Braun explained how Regional Connections recognized the need for water safety.

"If you look at drowning statistics in Manitoba in the last number of years, the large number of the drownings stats are around immigrant people."

Hildebrand noted the Memorial Fund committee is happy to partner with Regional Connections in this unique endeavour.   

"Regional Connections is an organization that provides settlement support to newcomers to the area and we see this as an extension of their services," said Hildebrand.

This is the second year Regional Connections will provide this opportunity for a class size of 10 and will take place at the hotel in town.

"It went over really well," Braun said about last year's class. "The girls really liked it and they learned a lot."

More Local News

Winkler Pilot Crosses North Atlantic In Single-Engine Cessna

A local pilot has flown halfway across the world in a Cessna. Together with his flight instructor Luke Penner, Chris Unrau and his son Adam crossed the North Atlantic in a Cessna 210, landing in…

Access Credit Union Proactive In Preparing For The Future

With the ever-changing landscape of the financial world, Access Credit Union (ACU) continues to see strong growth and support from their membership. Tuesday night 147 ACU members attended the Credit…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Donation Helps Newcomer Girls Learn To Swim

Samantha Braun, Integration Worker at Regional Connections, recently accepted a $300 donation from Eric Hildebrand with the Curtis Klassen Memorial Fund. The donation will cover the expenses…

Vehicle Collision In Altona

At approximately 3:35 this afternoon, police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle accident on 6th street near 3rd Ave SE in Altona. According to Altona Police, the accident was a…

Co-op Officials Pleased With Merger Vote Results

The membership has spoken and two Co-ops in the region will become one. A merger between Carman-based Homestead Co-op and Portage Consumers Co-op will take effect February 3, 2019. Homestead members…

Tory Ag Critic Tours Miami Area

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen was in the southern part of her constituency Tuesday to talk about agriculture with local producers. Bergen and fellow Conservative MP and Tory ag critic John Barlow…

Winkler Firefighter Retiring After 52 Years, "It's Like Leaving The Family"

After 52 years of service, Winkler's longest serving firefighter is retiring. Captain Ike Dyck has been with the department for nearly half of the 111-year history of the Winkler Fire Department. He…

Mayor Of Altona Not Seeking Re-election

Altona will have a new mayor this fall. After 16 years in the town's top job, Melvin Klassen has announced he will not be seeking re-election in October's municipal vote. "I think many things have…

Meth-Induced Hallucination Leads To Police Intervention

A drug-induced hallicination caused a Morden woman to believe she was being stalked. Morden Police report a female was walking down Mountain St. at approximately 9:30 p.m on March 27 when she saw a…

New, Improved HyLife Pork Plant Officially Opened

HyLife of La Broquerie held a grand opening Tuesday for its expanded and upgraded hog processing plant at Neepawa. Company President Claude Vielfaure says this will enable them to ramp up production,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





05
Apr
2018
Bible Conference

05 April 2018 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Southern Manitoba Prophecy Conf.





05
Apr
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

05 April 2018 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





05
Apr
2018
Bake Sale in Support of BTHC Palliative Care - Winkler

05 April 2018 12:00 pm

Boundary Trails Hospital, Winkler





05
Apr
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

05 April 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





05
Apr
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

05 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





05
Apr
2018
Men's Cooking Class

05 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Central Station Community Centre, Winkler





Login