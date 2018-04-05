Donation Helps Newcomer Girls Learn To Swim

Samantha Braun, Integration Worker at Regional Connections, recently accepted a $300 donation from Eric Hildebrand with the Curtis Klassen Memorial Fund.

The donation will cover the expenses associated with private swim lesson to newcomer girls who are not able to, for cultural reasons, swim in a public pool.

"We have a number of girls in the community, who for cultural reasons can't take lessons, and that's a safety issue," said Braun. "We like to provide the lessons for them, so that if they are around water then they're still safe."

Braun explained how Regional Connections recognized the need for water safety.

"If you look at drowning statistics in Manitoba in the last number of years, the large number of the drownings stats are around immigrant people."

Hildebrand noted the Memorial Fund committee is happy to partner with Regional Connections in this unique endeavour.

"Regional Connections is an organization that provides settlement support to newcomers to the area and we see this as an extension of their services," said Hildebrand.

This is the second year Regional Connections will provide this opportunity for a class size of 10 and will take place at the hotel in town.

"It went over really well," Braun said about last year's class. "The girls really liked it and they learned a lot."