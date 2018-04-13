Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Municipal Leaders Learn More About Marijuana Sales

Municipalities got more information from the province Thursday about the rules for cannabis retail operations when they become legal this summer. Provincial representatives addressed the Municipal…

Winkler Businesses Show Initiative In Fighting Ransomware

Being naive about certain aspects of technology can have dire consequences. Malicious software such as ransomware can take control of your computer holding data, or an entire system "hostage".…

Downed Powerline Keeps Fire Department On Call

Reports of downed powerlines kept the Winkler Fire Department on standby Friday morning. The incident took place behind the MCC store on 4th St. Story will update as more information becomes…

Morden Residents Experience History From First Nations Perspective

Morden residents experienced Canadian history from the perspective of First Nations. The Blanket Exercise is an interactive telling of the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in…

Business & Citizen Successes Celebrated In Altona (GALLERY)

The Altona & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet, celebrating local success. Elmer Friesen, owner of Elmer's Manufacturing Ltd accepted the award for Business Excellence, 11…

Local Students Show Skills At Provincial Competition (GALLERY)

The 21st Annual Skills Manitoba Competition saw about 500 young students compete in hands-on contests. On Thursday, students from across the province took part in over 40 Olympic-style secondary and…

Morden Mayor Welcomes More Control Over Affordable Housing

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says they're excited to have more local control over Manitoba Housing. The province is hoping to hand off public housing and supportive housing administration to local…

Tolstoi Area Man Facing Multiple Charges After Stolen Property Recovered

A 28 year old Tolstoi area man faces numerous charges related to stolen property, drugs and firearms. On Wednesday, April 4th Emerson RCMP recovered a pick-up truck on a property about six kilometres…

Students In Southern Manitoba Wearing Jerseys, Athletes Reflect On Tragedy (GALLERY)

Students in southern Manitoba, and across Canada, wore jerseys today in support of the Humboldt Broncos. Wyatt Henry, Rory Penner, Cole Parago, and Colton Harder are part of the Miller Aces Hockey…

Emergency Response Committee Wins Award

The Pembina Valley was recognized for its award-winning emergency response. Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) has watched over Morden, Winkler and the RM of Stanley for the past 10 years,…

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





13
Apr
2018
Spring Ladies' Night Out Handmade Market

13 April 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Winkler Arts & Culture, Winkler





13
Apr
2018
Winnipeg Comedy Festival at the Morris Multiplex

13 April 2018 7:00 pm

Morris Multiplex, Morris





13
Apr
2018
PRICELESS - Movie Night Fundraiser for Human Trafficking

13 April 2018 , 7:00 pm

Victory Family Church, Altona





13
Apr
2018
DHE presents Matt Zimmerman

13 April 2018 7:30 pm

Pembina Hills Art Gallery, Morden





13
Apr
2018
Winnipeg Comedy Festival at the Morris Multiplex

13 April 2018 8:00 pm

Morris Multiplex, Morris





