"Dr. Bob" Posthumously Named Physician Of The Year

The legacy of Dr. Robert Menzies continues to be felt across the Province.

Menzies will be posthumously named Physician of the Year by Doctors Manitoba at their AGM May 4.

"Dr. Bob" as many knew him, was a beloved family physician in the Morden area. He passed away late last year at the age of 65.

Incoming Doctors Manitoba President, Dr. Shannon Prud'homme, nominated Menzies for the award based on his 38 years of practice.

"He really exemplifies the values of our profession... he practiced with the highest standard of integrity and respect," Dr. Prud'homme says.

She notes one of his greatest strengths was bringing uniting to the medical community and promoting the growth of healthcare in the region.

"He really had the foresight to see what was needed."

Prud'homme worked with Menzies on a number of committees with the College of Physicians and Surgeons, and saw firsthand the knowledge and commitment he brought to his work, always learning and growing to meet the needs of his patients.

"He really was a huge role model for newer physicians," she says.

Dr. Menzies continued to specialize in the fields of chemotherapy and dialysis later in his career. He worked right up until his passing last December.

"He was still very much committed to his patients and community," Prud'homme says.

As the Foundation's Citizen of Distinction, Menzies was given the opportunity to donate to a charity of his choice. He chose the South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR), which received a $1,000 donation on his behalf.