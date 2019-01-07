"Drive To Conditions" MPI Cautions As Temps Hover Near Zero

With a rash of accidents on Pembina Valley roads recently, MPI's Brian Smiley is reminding drivers to watch their speedometers.

"The number one driving tip is drive to road conditions, meaning reduce your speed. The speed limits are set for ideal road conditions," Smiley says. "I think we would all agree that icy roads, polished ice, blustery conditions are far from ideal."

With the temperature fluctuating around the freezing mark, Smiley notes extra caution is needed. "Give yourself room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you."

Looking at December 2018 there were 12,000 collision claims reported to Manitoba Public Insurance, down from 13,500 during the same period last year.

"We're seeing a slight reduction which is good news, and we're hoping that trend continues into 2019," Smiley says.