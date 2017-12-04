Snow and freezing rain are causing road conditions to deteriorate in the Pembina Valley this morning. Most highways are reported as ice covered with reduced visibility in swirling snow. Conditions will likely worsen as the day goes on, as the wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, with gusts from the northwest up to 70km/h, then gusting to 80 km/h tonight. A total of 2 to 5 cm's of snow is expected from the Colorado Low which is just skirting the province today. Much higher amounts are forecast for regions along the Ontario border and into the Dakotas, Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario.
Meanwhile, there was an accident involving a jack-knifed semi on Highway 14 this morning, east of Plum Coulee. PembinaValleyOnline.com will bring you further details when available.
Driving Conditions Deteriorating as Winter Storm Impacts Region
Snow and freezing rain are causing road conditions to deteriorate in the Pembina Valley this morning. Most highways are reported as ice covered with reduced visibility in swirling snow. Conditions will likely worsen as the day goes on, as the wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, with gusts from the northwest up to 70km/h, then gusting to 80 km/h tonight. A total of 2 to 5 cm's of snow is expected from the Colorado Low which is just skirting the province today. Much higher amounts are forecast for regions along the Ontario border and into the Dakotas, Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario.