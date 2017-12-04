Driving Conditions Deteriorating as Winter Storm Impacts Region

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week. The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at…

Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire. To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches…

The Origin Of A Unique Cookbook Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…

Charitable Habits Are Passed Down Generationally, Research Suggests The holiday season is an important one for charities and non-profit organizations, said Imagine Canada President and CEO Bruce MacDonald. "We want to make sure that charities and non-profits have the…

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected If you are planning a winter holiday, you might want to aim for February or early March. David Phillips with Environment Canada says that is because it appears the last part of winter will have the…

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter. "There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob…

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employer In Manitoba Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers. The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by…

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO) There was an accident at the intersection of Roblin and PTH 32 Saturday evening, with emergency personnel attending. No further information is available at this time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers. Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer…

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO) The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland. The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard…

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre Seven months after it opened, the doors have been shut to the reception centre opened in Gretna for asylum seekers in May. The move is effective Friday, December 1. The temporary housing facility was…

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E Altona police are seeking help from local residents in their investigation into a break and enter at the Chicken Chef Restaurant. The incident occurred late Sunday night. Police are looking for two…