Drunk Driver Collides With Gas Pump Before Fleeing (VIDEO)

Carman Area RCMP officers are investigating a hit and run involving a semi truck and trailer that damaged a Carman gas station Thursday evening.

On September 27 at 10:15 p.m, RCMP received a call reporting a semi truck had driven into a gas pump at the Carman Co-op Gas Station. Police report the gas pump was damaged and the driver fled the scene in his vehicle. Additional calls from the public reported a semi truck and trailer driving erratically south through Carman.

Officers located the semi near Roland and found open liquor inside the cab. The 27-year-old male from Thompson was arrested and found to be operating the vehicle with nearly twice the legal limit in his system. RCMP say until the driver is formally charged his name will not be released.

No one was injured in the incident, however, police say pedestrians were in the vicinity of the collision and a minivan had left the gas pumps just prior to the collision.

Carman Area RCMP also thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.