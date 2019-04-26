Emerson-Franklin

Effective noon Friday, a burn ban take effect in the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Officials say due to dry conditions, continuing warm temperatures and forecast winds of 20km/h, all burn permits will be revoked. This includes the intentional setting of fires in grass, brush, and stubble - including agricultural burning.

The municipality says fires in enclosed backyard fire pits are still allowed but must be supervised at all times. Ratepayers are reminded however to use caution and are being told not to start a backyard fire in an approved pit if wind speeds surpass 16 km/h.

The ban will remain in place until conditions improve.

Those who violate the ban and are found guilty of starting a fire may be subject to fine and penalties as per the municipality's Burning By-law 09-10.

City of Winkler

The City of Winkler has been added to the communities and municipalities that have issued burn bans.



The Winkler Fire Department has increased the Danger Level to a 4, which means no controlled burning is allowed, including burning barrels.



Any burn permits or fireworks permits are also cancelled. Recreational fire pits may be prohibited after 3 consecutive days of danger level 4.

Municipality of Louise

Effective immediately, a burn ban is in place for the Municipality of Louise, including LUDs of Pilot Mound, Crystal City, and Clearwater.

No open fires are allowed including crop residue burning, land clearing, grass burning, or fire pits.

The municipality says any convictions of an offense will result in a fine between $100 to $1,000 plus costs incurred during fire protection and suppression operations.