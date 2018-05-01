The reeve for the RM of Dufferin intends to seek another term in office this fall.

George Gray says he will seek re-election in the October civic elections.

Gray says there's one particular project he wants to see finished while in office.

"That would be the personal care home. We're well into it, it's coming along nicely and the community has wrapped their arms around it. The money that has been donated to it is phenomenal."



Gray has served on council for 12 years, four of those as reeve.

He says it's been such a positive experience for him, which is one of the main reasons he's seeking a second term as reeve.

"We've got wonderful staff here in the RM of Dufferin and the cooperation we have with Carman has been a beacon for a lot of other communities in the province who have come to us for information on things like our tax sharing agreement and the overall cooperation we have. I absolutely enjoy it."

Gray says all six members of council have indicated they will seek re-election as well.

This year's municipal general election is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24th.