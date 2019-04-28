A committee of 11 teachers was formed this year who are all committed to creating a 'Wellness Way' at École Morden Middle School.

"The purpose of the pathway is to allow students to be able to self-regulate, so students can use the pathway to refocus, to reset, and be ready for learning," says Grade 5-6 resource teacher, Brandi Lumgair.

The path consists of three different activity types that either help them move and get out their wiggles, burn some extra energy and calm down, or mood activities that are meant to encourage and give a gentle energy boost.

She says, "all of the tasks on the pathway can be completed in only a few minutes, and so our hope is to have students be able to choose the pathway that they need at that time to get the regulating activities that will work for them."

The students have the freedom to use it while travelling from one class to another, or to take a quick break from the classroom as needed. The staff also change the tape pathways based on the feedback students give.

"We're in the first phases of this and just trying to do some research about it, work with the kids, and we're hoping that maybe something a little more permanent will be in place," says Lumgair.

Most sensory paths are used for younger grades, but she says they eventually hope to roll out the paths across the whole school in a more permanent way.

"Possibly phase two could include an outdoor pathway as well . . . It gives them a purpose for when they're out there. Sometimes the kids don't really know what they're going to do on the playground."

She adds, this would also help students to refocus when they go back into class after recess, but they will not be building one outside in the near future.

The initial inspiration for the 'Wellness Way' came from the Roland Elementary School's sensory pathway which made national headlines in January.