Economic Development Strategies To Steer Emerson-Franklin's 2019 Mandate

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Moving into 2019, the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin will focus on expanding the role of its newly established Community Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), says Reeve Dave Carlson.

"Our goal with (the CEDC) is to spur on, obviously, economic development," he said. "We really need to attract business and jobs into our area for it to be successful to the future, and it is a big step. We're going to have different sub-committees and ad hoc committees that will work in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation whether it be areas of health or tourism and things like that."

The corporation's first meeting will take place in January.

In addition to economic development, Carlson said water projects may make an appearance on the agenda. This year saw the completion of the Arnaud water project, which resolved the community's long-standing boil water advisory. With increasing drought and water retention issues, Carlson said a strategy to address those problems will need to be developed.

"With this drought year there was a lot of issues in different areas, with wells even drying up. There's a lot of members that are further east of our community that do have to haul water and if there's anything we can do to get grants, or even partner with possibly even First Nations to bring water further into our municipality, that's definitely something we're looking at," he said, noting that it may be possible to dip into water from Roseau Rapids.

Furthering collaboration with Roseau River First Nation is also on the to-do list for the municipality, Carlson said. The First Nation and Municipality met around a month ago for a preliminary meeting to discuss their relationship.

"We just basically talked about things that we have in common, goals that we have for the future. Economic development is definitely one that they're interested in and that really couples with us as well," he said.

He added that there are ongoing partnerships with sharing recreational amenities such as the hockey arena, and they are looking to expand that.

More Local News

Economic Development Strategies To Steer Emerson-Franklin's 2019 Mandate

Moving into 2019, the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin will focus on expanding the role of its newly established Community Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), says Reeve Dave Carlson. "Our goal…

Morden Meets Its New City Manager

Setting a clear direction for the Morden city staff was a priority for Morden's new City Manager. Faisal Anwar is starting during a time of change for Morden, large transitions in Morden's front…

Morden Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbing

Morden Police continue to investigate an early Sunday morning incident which left two males with stab wounds. At approximately 4:23 a.m. police and EMS responded to an apartment complex in the City…

Pembina Valley Water Co-op Requests Rate Hike

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is hoping its application for rate increases over the next five years will be approved by the Public Utilities Board. CEO Greg Archibald says the regional water utility…

Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills. "The results of the poll are something…

Manitoba RCMP Wants To Reduce Snowmobile Fatalities

As snowmobilers begin the hit the trails after the first significant snowfalls, Manitoba RCMP wants to remind people to keep safety a priority. Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer RCMP…

Province Committed To Reducing PST To Seven Percent

The province remains committed to rolling back the retail sales tax from eight percent to seven percent by 2020. "It will save families and businesses more than $300 million a year and improve…

Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects. The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says…
altona post office sign

Mailboxes Broken Into At Altona Post Office

Altona Police continue to investigate several mailbox break-ins at the Canada Post building in town. Police were notified of the break-ins Friday morning, and determined five mailboxes had been…

Winkler Police Issue Warrant For Man Charged With Identity Theft

Winkler Police have issued a warrant for a local man charged with identity theft. Purnell Charles Williams, also known as Dr. Chuck Williams, has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login