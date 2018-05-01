The RM of Emerson-Franklin is hoping to capitalize on a renewed interest in canoeing and kayaking. Tourism Coordinator Wayne Arseny say they have developed a detailed map of the Roseau River to make it more user-friendly for paddlers.

"There seems to be a lot of interest in canoeing and kayaking these days. A lot of people are going as far as Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to do so and we have a wonderful river right here in southern Manitoba which is close to everybody. Now that it's charted, I think we're going to see people starting to use it."

Arseny explains the charting of the river involved developing a detailed map.

"We used GPS to make mile marks on the river starting in Stuartburn and going 30 kilometres (downstream). We have identified access points, rest stops, where to put on the river and where to pull off. We have maps and it's also available online so people have the ability to know exactly where they are, how far they are from destinations, something that's been a quandary for people before, in that they didn't know exactly where they were."

Arseny says they have revived a river derby that was discontinued 20 years ago in an effort to get paddlers to try out the river. It will take place May 26th.