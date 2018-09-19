Mayoral Election Set For Morden and Morris, Council Elections Happening Across Region Too

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the nomination period to withdraw their nomination, but only if there is a sufficient number of candidates remaining for the number of seats to be filled.

Some municipalities have chosen to release the names of their nominees until after the 24 hour deadline.

City of Morden

In the city of Morden, three people are in the running for mayor including Ron McClain, Karla Warkentin and Brandon Burley. Eight people are running for council including incumbents Doug Frost and Hank Hildebrand with newcomers Nancy Penner, Gord Maddock, Jim Hunt, Ray Reidle, Garry Hiebert and Rich Harries.

Town of Morris

In the town of Morris, Scott Crick and Dave Smith are challenging the incumbent mayor Gavin Van Der Linde.

There are 15 candidates running for one of six council seats in this election. They include incumbent councillors William Ginter, Kevin Clace and Tim Lewis, Trevor Thiessen and Ruth Murray. The challengers include Mel Baxter, Reba Krahn, Matthew Schulz, Margaret Johnston, Wesley Zilkie, Carla Krawetz, Chris Hamblin, Pro Lagos, Barry Krueger, and Doug Penner.

City of Winkler

Martin Harder will serve another term as mayor of Winkler after being elected by acclamation.

Meanwhile, there are nine people are running for six city council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett, Henry Siemens, Don Fehr and Andrew Froese. The challengers are Jerry Friesen, Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank and Zahid Zehri.

Town of Altona

The town of Altona will have a new mayor in place after the October 24th civic vote.

Al Friesen was the only candidate to declare his candidacy for the town's top job and is elected by by acclamation. There will be an election for town council with 10 people vying for one of six seats.

Incumbents Terry Wiebe, Glen Robinson and Donna Rosling Wolters are running for re-election.The challengers include Ernie Buhler, John H. Falk, Theresa Figurski, Curt Letkeman, Joel Pankewich, Harv Schroeder and Jordan Siemens.

Town of Carman

Brent Owen will be next mayor for the town of Carman. The two-term councillor was elected by acclamation after being the lone candidate to submit nomination papers by yesterday's deadline.

Meantime, there will be an election to fill 6 council seats in Carman. Incumbents Richard Dyck, Matthew Gray, Brad Johnston and Jane Swanton are all hoping to keep their seats around the table.

While newcomers Chris Hasell, William Morgan, Rod Penner and Bernie Townsend have also thrown their names into the ring.

Rhineland Municipality

Don Wiebe will lead council for another term as reeve after being elected by acclamation.

There will be an election in Ward 1 of Rhineland Municipality. Larry Fehr will challenge incumbent councillors Brad Braun and Mark Ratzlaff for one of two seats.

In ward 2, incumbent Archie Heinrichs and newcomer June Letkeman were elected by acclamation.

Incumbents John Dueck and Jake Heppner were returned to council in ward 3 by acclamation.

RM of Morris

Ralph Groening will return as Reeve for the RM of Morris after being elected by acclamation.

There are 6 candidates running for the six available council seats.

The include incumbents Barry Fraese, Denis Robert, Rick Giesbrecht, Mervin Dueck and Stan Siemens.

The challengers are Scott Siemens and Shane Kroeker.

Emerson-Franklin Municipality

Three people are running for reeve in the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

They include Ron Mihaychuk, Elaine Holodryga, David Carlson.

There will be elections in five wards.

Florence Beaudry, Todd Nichols, Dennis Rodewald are vying for a seat in ward 1.

Running for the seat in ward 2 are Nathan Penner, JP Peeters and Brian Grier.

Kirke Calderwood is up against Orest Kuryk in ward 3.

In ward 4, Tony Dujlovic is taking on incumbent councillor Archie Hunter

And incumbents Brenda Lange and Doug Johnston and challenger Larry Propp are vying for one of two seats in ward 6.

Dennis Weiss was elected by accamation in ward 5.

RM of Dufferin

George Gray will serve as reeve for the RM of Dufferin after being elected by acclamation.

There will elections for councillor in four wards in the RM of Dufferin.

Clayton Morgan and Murray Morgan are challenging incumbent councllor Barry Driedger in ward 2.

Clint Nicolajsen is going up against incumbent Harvie Takvam in ward 3.

Barrie Fraser is seeking re-election in ward 5 and is being challenged by Colin Hoeppner.

Incumbent councillor Fred Dunn will defend his seat against Jason Klassen.

John Peckover was acclaimed in Ward 1 and Sheldon Harder was elected by acclamation in ward 4.

RM of Montcalm

There will be an election for reeve in the RM of Montcalm. Paul Gilmore and Debbie Fortier are vying for the top job.

Meanwhile, there will be an election for councillor in ward 2 where incumbent Emile Remillard is being challenged by Jacques Brais, Luke Chouinard and Jean Barnabe.

Elected to council by acclamation are Paul Sabourin, Harold Janzen and Louis Duval.