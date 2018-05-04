Voting Is Underway!

More than half of Parkland Elementary School students come from countries other than Canada.

"That shows how multicultural we as Parkland and Winkler have become, it's awesome," teacher Hilde Strempler says.

To mark the rich diversity of culture, every two years the school holds a Cultural Celebration Day, showcasing the 32 countries represented at PES. The event started in 2009 with 13 countries represented.

Part of the day included a parade of flags; students from each nation carried their flag into a cheering assembly.

The day also included a number of stations educating students and staff on the many cultures and history. Strempler says the day helps open the eyes of students to the similarities and experience the differences between cultures.

"It's a way to feel a part of the community and say, "I belong here too and I have a place here.'"

She notes the day builds empathy and understanding.

The cultural stations were hosted by presenters from across the community, including student presenters, former and present staff, staff and students from other schools, and some retired members of the community.

Elementary School Student Body Represents 32 Countries (VIDEO)

