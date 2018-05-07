Emergency Coordinator Hopes Alert Ready Test Leads To Discussion On Being Prepared

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

The emergency coordinator for Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) is hoping this week's nationwide test of the Alert Ready system for mobile devices leads to further discussion.

A test message is scheduled to be sent to wireless devices on Wednesday, May 9, at 1:55 p.m.

Darin Driedger says this new technology will allow emergency planners to broadcast alerts to people quicker, and more efficiently, however, he says there will still be some vulnerabilities.

"It's not all encompassing...this day and age most people have smartphones, but not everyone, especially a segment of the elderly," said Drideger.

Driedger encourages people who may know someone, whether it's a neighbour, family member, or a friend, that may be in this situation, to keep them in mind when these alerts do come across. "Ultimately, it's a great tool, but it's not perfect."

Driedger notes Alert Ready is only an initial notification, and if there is an emergency event, residents will need to get further instruction from their local media, including GoldenWest radio stations, Country 88.9, The Eagle 93.5, CFAM 950, PembinaValleyOnline.com, the PembinaValleyOnline.com mobile app, or their municipal websites.

serc emergency kitDriedger says an emergency kit doesn't have to be fancy or expensive.This is also Emergency Preparedness Week across Canada, and with that, Driedger says taking time to plan ahead is critical in being ready for any type of possible emergency. He says making a family plan doesn't need to take long, it's just a matter of sitting down together to do it.

"It's not hard to do, there are many examples online, especially on the GetPrepared.ca website on how to make a family plan." He says the site includes a form to outline your plan and covers things like an evacuation route and emergency contacts.

When considering your emergency contacts, Driedger says it's also important to have an out of town contact. "For example, if an emergency happens during the day, family members are often spread out, some might be in school, and some might be at work...so you should have an out of town connection that you know you can reach out to, and that will be your point of contact for your whole family." Driedger says that allows families to reunite a lot quicker and also lessens the uncertainty and stress that these events can bring.

Having an emergency kit ready, and preferably something portable is also important in being prepared.

"In an emergency situation, you may have to leave very suddenly and it can be very stressful, and so if you're running around trying to acquire certain things, especially in the heat of the moment, you might overlook something, or it will just be very difficult to do in that situation." He says having it centralized in a bag, ready to go, really helps you mitigate that as much as possible.

Driedger says most items you would need in a basic kit are items many people already have in their house. He says the kit doesn't have to be fancy or expensive, and again, he says there are many examples on the GetPrepared.ca website.

Related article: Alert Ready System Coming To Cell Phones

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Alert Ready Test Leads To Discussion On Being Prepared

The emergency coordinator for Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) is hoping this week's nationwide test of the Alert Ready system for mobile devices leads to further discussion. A test…

Costs Rising As More Recycling Heads To Dump

A new levy is coming to offset the cost of disposing of contaminated recycling. Contaminated recycling must be sent to the landfill. Now the Pembina Valley Recycling Network (PVRN) is proposing a 25…

Dry Conditions This Spring Creating Dust Storms

Dry conditions this spring along with strong winds have combined to create several dust storms over the past few weeks. Cliff Greenfield, manager for the Pembina Valley Conservation District, says no…

Distracted Driving Still A Concern, Construction Season Calls For Safety Reminder

Construction season is back and work crews will be on the roads soon. Larry Halayko is the Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He wants motorists to keep…

Motorcyclist Dies in Second Fatal Collision in Carman Area Saturday

For the second time in less than twenty-four hours there has been a deadly collision in the Carman area, this time inside town limits. RCMP responded to the collision between a pick-up truck and…

A Few Changes To Fishing Guide For 2018

The Manitoba 2018 Anglers' Guide came into effect on April 1, 2018. There are a few changes for southern Manitoba when it comes to special regulations for individual bodies of water. Katherine Ward…

Friendly Dogs Opens Door For Education On Local Shelter

Teaming up with Giant Tiger the Pembina Valley Humane Society held their lunch and Adoption Fair. Megan Rogers PR Chair for PVHS says the fair is an opportunity to meet the animals that are ready for…

Quilting Show Celebrates Three Decades Of Art

Like Michelangelo and Sistine Chapel, so too have the members of the Barnswallow Quilting Guild created magnificent works of art. This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the Quilt Show hosted by…

Jets Fans Gather For Winkler Whiteout

Winkler showed its colours Saturday putting on blue and white to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets. Closing up Main Street from Mountain to South Railway Avenue, fans gathered for Winkler's Whiteout.…

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. As we see those on two wheels out enjoying a cruise in the warm weather, Manitoba Public Insurance urges you to be aware and stay safe on the…

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Mother's Day Doll Show - Winkler

09 May 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





09
May
2018
Newcomer Welcome Evening - Morden

09 May 2018 7:00 pm

St Pauls United Church Morden, Morden





10
May
2018
Mental Health Week - Morden

10 May 2018 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - MCC room





10
May
2018
3 New Exhibitions - Winnipeg

10 May 2018 3:00 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login