Emergency Coordinator Hopes Mock Disaster Will Provide Vital Information

Local News

A large scale emergency exercise is happening in the community of Sperling today.

The mock disaster will include a derailment of a train car containing explosive goods, and an evacuation component.

RM of Morris Municipal Emergency Coordinator, Barb Dillis says the exercise should shed light on areas they need to adjust in their emergency planning.

Dillis urges people not to evacuate during the drill, but rather to go to the local skating rink for further participation.

She notes the exercise should also allow the emergency social service volunteers to know whether the have everything needed to set up an evacuation registration centre.

Dillis says they hope the exercise will provide them will some important information to help in planning for all areas throughout the municipality.

